How to handle a last-minute move in London

Some London moves come with months of warning. But a lot of them don’t give you that luxury. A completion date gets pulled forward, a flatshare falls apart, a landlord decides to sell, or a new job starts in a fortnight and suddenly you’ve got days to pack up a life. This happens far more than you’d think.

The English Housing Survey recorded around 1.8 million household moves in 2023-24, and about half of those were into or out of private rented homes, where notice is often shortest. London renters know that churn better than anyone. So here’s the triage that makes a rushed move survivable, the admin to run at the same time, and why finding a van at short notice is no longer the problem it used to be.

What travels and what gets sold or dumped

A rushed move often punishes hoarders. Every box you pack will cost you time at both ends and space in the van, so the first job is a hard sort into keep, sell, donate and bin. Be ruthless with furniture. A tired flat-pack wardrobe often costs more to move than it would to replace, and listing it on Marketplace or Gumtree for £20 will usually get it collected within a day in most parts of London.

Council bulky waste collections tend to have waiting lists, so they won’t help on a tight deadline. Charity shops that collect furniture for free, local freecycle groups and “free to collector” listings will clear things much faster. Anything left after that goes to the tip, and many London recycling centres now ask you to book a slot, so sort that early.

Run the admin in parallel, not one job at a time

The classic mistake is treating a move like a queue: find the flat, then pass referencing, then book time off, then arrange transport. On a normal timeline that works. On a two-week one it doesn’t, so start everything on day one. Tell your employer straight away, because a weekday move will be cheaper and easier to book than a Saturday one, and chase referencing daily, since one slow reply from a previous landlord can eat half your window.

Get your deposit position clear early too. You’ll rarely see the old deposit back before the new one is due, so plan to cover both for a few weeks. And set up a Royal Mail redirect instead of trying to update every account before you leave. That will buy you time to do it properly later.

Measure the big stuff and check access at both ends

Short-notice moves in London trip over two things more than anything else: parking and access. Measure your largest items first, then check the doorways, hallways and stair turns at the new place. A sofa that originally came in through a ground-floor window won’t make it up a Victorian conversion staircase. Then confirm the details any driver will ask about anyway:

Parking at both ends, including permit zones, red routes and controlled hours

Lift access, and whether the lift needs booking or padding in newer blocks

Floor numbers and stair widths where there’s no lift

Loading bays, gates or time restrictions at flats above shops and in managed buildings

Most London boroughs will let you apply for a parking suspension to reserve space for a removal vehicle, but many need 5 to 10 working days’ notice, and short-notice requests often carry surcharges. Apply the moment your date is fixed.

How Londoners book vans now

Transport used to be the part of a rushed move that nobody could fix. Removal firms worked from fixed diaries, quoted after a survey or a long phone call, and the decent ones were booked out two or three weeks ahead. If your date was ten days away, you were ringing round hoping somebody had a cancellation, and you took whatever slot came up at whatever price it came at.

That model has been overtaken. Apps and online marketplaces now match moving jobs to independent drivers who are already working nearby, and quotes are generated from the route, the load and the date instead of a home visit. Drivers use these platforms to fill gaps between jobs and to pick up return journeys that would otherwise run empty, which is precisely where short-notice work fits. It’s the model behind popular platforms like Man With Van London, which will often take bookings at days’ or even hours’ notice, depending on the route, the vehicle and the collection time. Taxis went through the same change first, then takeaways, and now that removals have caught up, the biggest winners are the people who never had three weeks to plan.

What urgency costs and where you claw it back

So start by being realistic about cost. Urgency trims your options down, and a thin list of available drivers will always cost more than a long one, so a Saturday morning, an end-of-month date, a bank holiday or a job booked inside 48 hours will usually carry a premium. The biggest vans disappear first, and so do two-person crews, which matters if heavy furniture needs carrying. Say so at the booking stage instead of springing it on the driver at the kerb, because a crew arranged in advance beats an argument on the pavement.

Flexibility claws most of that premium back. A weekday load will come in cheaper than a weekend one, and an early morning or late evening collection is cheaper still, while a driver who can fit you around another job on the same route will usually knock the quote down further. Splitting the move can beat one big booking too, since boxes sent ahead in a small van plus furniture on a cheap weekday slot will often undercut a single weekend job. Readiness counts just as much, because a packed, dismantled load takes fewer paid hours than one the driver watches you finish taping shut.

A fortnight is longer than it looks

A deadline this tight takes the pleasant parts of moving off the table, the slow declutter and the colour-coded boxes, yet the decisions that settle how the day goes will still be yours. Four choices will decide most of it. What goes in the van, which driver gets booked, how early the paperwork starts and how packed everything is by the time the van arrives will decide the whole day. Get those four right and the fortnight will cover it comfortably.

Notice the reversal underneath all of this as well, because the parts of a move that once demanded lead time, the van and the furniture clearance, have become the quick bits, while the jobs people assume will be quick, referencing and council parking dispensations, have turned into the slow ones. Plan around it and the panic drops. Start the admin the day the news lands, be brutal with the sort, measure the big furniture early, keep the slot flexible, and the deadline will set the pace while the outcome stays in your hands.