Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev is an entrepreneur who has helped redefine luxury residential development in Moscow — first by bringing an international perspective to the city’s historic architecture, then by introducing new approaches to improve resident experience. With a background in finance and construction, Denis Kitaev has combined commercial insight with a focus on design quality and the practical needs of modern living.

Denis Kitaev’s journey from banking to building

Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev was born in Moscow. Little is known about his childhood, except that he always liked drawing and was good at it during his school years. Denis Kitaev’s career, though, began in a completely different field: at the Financial Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation (today the Financial University) in Moscow, from which he graduated in 1999 with a degree in finance.

His student years were when Denis Kitaev’s banking career began, and when he met Boris Azarenko, a fellow student with whom he would later found Vesper.

Before that, however, Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich spent several years working for other employers: the gas group ITERA, where he took care of additional business lines, and two construction companies, where he held the post of deputy general director. His work was about efficiency, economics and optimising operations to improve the financial results, but also about delivery: the execution of plans, the quality of work, the partners chosen to collaborate on particular projects.

After that, Denis Kitaev became the chief executive and, together with Azarenko, a co-owner at a property development company called Evocom. Evocom built housing and commercial property. It gave Kitaev his first experience of leading his own company, and it showed him how Moscow’s property market worked from the inside.

During these years, Denis Kitaev and Boris Azarenko had noticed the lack of supply at the top of the market. The fix came from London, and it would start with the pre-revolutionary office building in the centre of Moscow.

London on the brief, Moscow on the site

The model that Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich had in mind was already working in many European cities, where developers had spent years turning undervalued central office buildings into residential properties. London was the clearest example, where it was already common to convert offices to homes and use heritage buildings as a source of luxury housing.

Moscow in 2012 had the same shortage of land in the historic centre, and almost no new quality housing to buy there. Denis Kitaev’s answer was to buy existing buildings and convert them – a London model, but applied to his own city.

The first test was Gelrikh’s House, completed in 2013. The building was an early 20th-century income house, designed to let apartments to tenants but later turned into an office building. It is a neoclassical house with touches of modernism, and the job was to turn it back into a home without losing that character. The architects under Denis Kitaev’s direction restored the window frames in their various sizes and shapes and the relief decor on the facades. The interiors came from the London practice Aukett Swanke, a studio that had worked on restoration projects worldwide. Its portfolio includes the Statue of Liberty in New York and the Grade I-listed Royal Exchange in London. For a house whose old character had to survive its conversion, Kitaev Denis had chosen a practice that knew how to handle heritage.

At St. Nickolas, completed two years later, Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich transferred the model to a larger and even more demanding site. The building is a cultural heritage object from the very end of the 19th century, originally used for trading. Its exterior mixes elements of baroque and classicism, and it stands within walking distance of the Bolshoi Theatre and the Kremlin. The original stucco and the historic placement of the window openings were restored. In the process, much of the internal engineering turned out to be badly damaged or destroyed, so it had to be rebuilt as well.

The result is 41 finished apartments with ceilings of up to 16 feet, finished in marble, parquet and hardwood. It was the largest project of its kind in Moscow and Europe at the time. The building won two International Property Awards and the Russian stage of the FIABCI Prix d’Excellence.

Both houses were sold in a market where prices kept rising, and the profit they earned went into the company’s next sites. That money let Vesper move beyond restoration, take on new-build projects and widen its range.

The houses that followed

Bulgakov, completed in 2014, was Vesper’s first house built from the ground up. Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev invited Aukett Swanke once again to work on the interiors. The project started a whole series of houses named after Russian writers: Chekhov, Nabokov, Bunin and Brodsky were the next to follow. For several of them, Denis Kitaev invited international talent. Aukett Swanke were brought back yet again to design the apartments of Nabokov, while Jean-Louis Deniot created the penthouse of the same house; and the French studio Antonini Darmon participated in creating the architectural concept of Brodsky.

Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich invited another London-based practice, Architects of Invention, to work on a house called Sovremennik. The bureau is known for an experimental, context-sensitive approach to architecture that combines bold contemporary design with practical functionality and environmental awareness. Sovremennik illustrates this approach. The architects retained and restored the building’s historic neoclassical facade but introduced a striking modern rooftop extension clad in perforated Corten steel and converted the internal landscaped courtyard into a covered lobby with a garden.

Lucky offered a different take on luxury housing in Moscow. The project brought together eight new residential buildings and seven historic structures that formerly belonged to a factory into a mixed-use neighbourhood. The architectural concept was built around the dialogue between old and new. Historic brick factory buildings were preserved and given new functions, while contemporary residential towers, with restrained aluminium facades, panoramic windows and French balconies, introduced a contrasting architectural language.

Together, the structures create a layered environment. But the quality of the project lies not only in its architecture, but also in the way its different spaces come together. In a market where buyers were beginning to expect more from an expensive apartment than a prestigious address and high-specification interiors, Lucky’s proposition extended beyond the private apartment to the everyday experience of its residents. It brought together landscaped parks, cafés and restaurants, educational facilities, sports and wellness amenities, and cultural spaces. The two-level structure — an ‘upper city’ of residences and a ‘lower city’ organised around historic buildings and public-facing amenities — was designed to make these functions part of a connected neighbourhood. Selected residential courtyards remained private, but the wider territory became a place that now attracts visitors from anywhere.

Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev’s team curated not only the residential product but also the social and commercial life around it. It retained control over the selection of tenants to establish the right mix of businesses to serve the residents’ everyday needs.

What Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev did at Vesper

As executive director, Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev was responsible for the product solutions of Vesper’s projects:

the aesthetic concept,

the construction side of the business,

choosing contractors,

selecting materials,

controlling the quality of the build,

personally approving the main details of each project.

His involvement is perhaps best illustrated by Lucky, where Denis Kitaev personally insisted on keeping the historic chimneys of the former factory. Most people on the project thought saving them was impossible, but under Kitaev’s lead a separate engineering solution was developed to strengthen them. They are now one of the quarter’s visual symbols.

Apart from individual project decisions and day-to-day tasks, Kitaev Denis Vladimirovich was shaping the product as a whole. Although the founders took their initial inspiration from other cities, much of what made Vesper’s houses distinctive had to be worked out for the Russian market. Kitaev defined the company’s offering, and the value it brings to customers, and these definitions became the principles on which Vesper operated.

The first fundamental decision that market experts cite as the reason for Vesper’s success concerned the apartment itself. When Vesper started, unfinished apartments were still the norm even in Moscow’s luxury segment. Denis Kitaev’s team went against the trend and chose to offer apartments with finished residences instead. Other property developers later adopted the practice.

Denis Kitaev’s team went further by creating a whole philosophy of how the apartment should function. Layouts were built around daily routines, with the apartment divided into private and guest zones. Every bedroom is designed as a master suite, with its own dressing room and bathroom. Service zones are planned separately, and the working kitchens are set apart from the dining areas.

Apartments have high ceilings reaching as high as 22 feet, and the most luxurious units have terraces overlooking the landmarks of the city centre. Behind the walls, air filtration, acoustic insulation, water purification and smart-home systems ensure comfort and efficiency.

For the house itself, there was no repeated formula. Some projects embraced minimalism, while others drew on period styles. With historic buildings, Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev’s approach was equally flexible. Sometimes, Vesper preserved as much of the original design as possible. Sometimes, it introduced new elements — an extra storey, a redesigned facade, or an additional building in the complex.

Another defining principle was the experience Denis Kitaev’s team created outside the apartment. Vesper lobbies are not merely transitional spaces — each is the hallmark of the project that sets the tone for the building through its interiors. They often feature art and collectible design objects. Amenities such as wellness centres, gyms, children’s clubs and concierge services make everyday life more convenient. At Vesper Tverskaya, Kitaev took the approach a step further, introducing a hotel-standard hospitality level.

Art became part of the product as well, not only in the form of artwork placed in shared spaces, but also through collaborations and events. In 2021, the historic mansion of Vesper’s Levenson project hosted an installation by Damien Hirst as part of Prada Mode. Vesper Tverskaya’s penthouse has also served as a venue for cultural events, including a number of pre-auction shows, fashion shows and classical music concerts.

When in 2022 Denis Vladimirovich Kitaev stepped down from his role at Vesper, the principles he had established continued to shape the company’s approach. The management that took over carried forward the emphasis on considered architecture, fully finished interiors, thoughtful amenities and attention to the market trends. They now continue to develop new projects: boutique houses, mixed-use quarters, large-scale regeneration and even industrial property.