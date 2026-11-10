Hammed Afenifere on combining cross-border payments, FX advice and trade financing

For businesses trading across borders, the cost of paying an overseas supplier and the wait for a customer’s payment can shape what they can afford to buy or produce next. Currency conversion affects the purchase price, while money tied up in a shipment may be needed to fund the next round of production.

Hammed Afenifere, co-founder and CEO of cross-border payments business Oneremit, helps African businesses navigate both decisions. Through its concierge service, his team advises customers on currencies and international payment options before they send money. Its trade-financing work helps exporters fund further production while they wait for overseas buyers to pay.

A conversation before the payment

The first decision often comes before money changes hands. Afenifere works with business owners who know what they want to buy overseas but are less certain about how converting their money will affect the cost. Understanding those charges can help them compare purchasing options before committing to a supplier.

At Oneremit, that discussion takes place in a dedicated customer group set up after registration. The team advises the business on which currency to use and which payment corridor, the route between the sending and receiving markets, to consider.

“But with our concierge model, you log in and register, and then we create a special group for you with a dedicated account manager where we advise you on the best corridor or the best currency to route your money,” Afenifere says.

The group gives owners a direct way to ask how those choices affect a planned purchase. Afenifere reports growing customer interest in the concierge service and wants to develop it further so more businesses seek advice while they are still weighing their options.

At that stage, the cost of converting and sending money can inform where they buy, instead of becoming an expense they examine only after agreeing to a deal.

What an overseas price means for the buyer

Another factor is how the final cost of an overseas purchase compares with the price that first caught the buyer’s attention. A supplier’s asking price is only part of that calculation, as the currency conversion and payment method also affect what the business will spend. Those details can change which option looks affordable.

Afenifere illustrates this with a hypothetical vehicle purchase. A buyer comparing prices in US dollars may favour one market because it appears cheaper, even though a vehicle elsewhere better suits the business’s needs. Looking more closely at the conversion rate and how to make the payment could bring that preferred vehicle within reach.

Through Oneremit’s concierge service, the buyer can discuss those payment choices before ruling out a source on price. The team advises on which currency to use and how to route the payment between markets. That gives the buyer a clearer basis for comparing what each purchasing option would cost after conversion.

For businesses making repeated overseas purchases, those foreign exchange, or FX, costs also accumulate over the year. “For example,” Afenifere explains, “if you’re saving 10% in FX conversion every year, and you’re a business doing about $10 million in volume every year, that is $1 million you’re saving across the transactions because you’re routing your transactions effectively and efficiently.”

The potential saving depends on the prices and payment options available to the business. For a purchasing team, reviewing those costs across regular orders can show how much of its annual spending goes towards converting and sending money, alongside the goods themselves.

Funding the next production cycle

The timing of a payment can matter just as much as its cost. An exporter may have goods on their way to a customer but still need money to keep production moving. When the buyer pays only after delivery, the business has to fund that work before the proceeds from its last order arrive.

Consider a farmer shipping crops to an overseas buyer. While the shipment is in transit, preparations for the next crop need to begin. Waiting for payment could delay planting, even though a sale is already underway.

Oneremit’s trade financing addresses that need by advancing funds for further production. “Where we come in is that we fund the farmers and give them the money they need to start another farming process or crop process,” Afenifere says. Once the goods arrive, the company can also receive the overseas buyer’s payment on the farmer’s behalf.

That combination gives Oneremit a role on both sides of the wait: funding work before delivery and handling the incoming payment afterwards. Its financing activity also extends to the travel and oil and gas industries. In the farmer’s case, the value lies in keeping the production calendar from being dictated by the delivery and payment schedule of an earlier order.

The company’s own need for liquidity

Supporting customers through those payment and production cycles also requires Oneremit to have funds available where it operates. The company serves businesses across Nigeria, the US, the UK, Ghana and Canada, with growing activity among US customers in the auto industry.

Afenifere sees access to liquidity as an important part of expanding that service. Oneremit has turned to bank borrowing to support payments in additional markets, building its capacity to serve businesses buying and selling across borders. The company is, according to Afenifere, profitable, but expanding its payment activity still requires additional funds in the markets it wants to serve.

For Hammed Afenifere, the aim is to bring payment support closer to the decisions business owners face. Currency advice can help a buyer assess an overseas purchase before committing to it, while trade financing can help an exporter begin the next production cycle before the previous shipment is paid for. Oneremit’s role is to help customers make those decisions with a clearer understanding of their costs and access to funds when the work needs to begin.