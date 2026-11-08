Farage uncovers heartbreaking stories of Britain’s youngest First World War soldiers

From a schoolboy killed weeks before his 16th birthday to a 12-year-old machine-gunner who survived the Somme, a new documentary exposes the extraordinary human cost of the Great War.

They were barely old enough to leave school, yet thousands of young men found themselves thrust into the bloodiest battlefields of the First World War. Some never made it home.

Now Nigel Farage has brought their extraordinary stories back into the spotlight, revealing the lives of Britain’s youngest soldiers and the astonishing ages at which some made the ultimate sacrifice.

In a new documentary exploring the First World War, the Reform UK leader visits Essex Farm Cemetery, one of the most frequently visited burial grounds on the Western Front, to tell the story of Rifleman VJ Strudwick.

Strudwick was just 15 when he died on January 14, 1916, barely a month before his 16th birthday.

His grave remains a poignant reminder of the extraordinary youth of those sent to fight in the trenches.

Mr Farage said: “We are absolutely certain that that is correct and that Strudwick was 15, hence how heavily visited it is.”

Countless young men sacrificed their lives so that we can live in a free and democratic society. It is a privilege that came with a heavy price, and we must never let it slip away. pic.twitter.com/rW9dn39ROF — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 8, 2026

He also highlighted the case of John Condon, a British soldier believed to have been just 14 when he died, who may have been the youngest British casualty of the conflict. A South African soldier was reportedly killed shortly before his 14th birthday.

But perhaps even more remarkable is the story of Sid Lewis, believed to have been the youngest Briton to serve during the war.

Lewis enlisted at just 12 years old, despite standing an impressive five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten.

Mr Farage explained: “So he joins at 12 and he’s totally accepted. And during the Battle of the Somme, he works as part of a Vickers .303 machine gun team. He said he’s actually in action on the Somme at 13 and survives the war.”

The documentary also explores the other extreme of military service, highlighting Captain Henry Webber, a stockbroker who was killed on the Somme aged 68.

Together, these stories reveal a generation whose ages ranged from childhood to old age, united by a conflict that demanded sacrifices few could have imagined.

More than a century later, their graves remain powerful witnesses to the human cost of war.