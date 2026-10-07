Channel 4 sting bombshell: Reform officials cleared as Met criminal probe continues

Reform UK has cleared two senior officials of wrongdoing following an undercover Channel 4 investigation that alleged party figures discussed ways of accepting or disguising foreign political donations, leaving the Metropolitan Police to determine whether any criminal offences were committed.

James Orr and Dan Jukes stepped down from party duties after the sting operation, conducted by Channel 4 and Verbatim Investigations, sought to expose whether Reform figures could be persuaded to accept prohibited overseas funding.

An internal party investigation has now concluded that there was no evidence either official broke the law. The Metropolitan Police, however, is continuing a separate criminal investigation into allegations arising from the broadcast.

A Reform UK spokesman said the party had commissioned a “comprehensive internal investigation” after the programme aired on September 3.

“The investigation examined all relevant evidence, including witness interviews, documentary records and electronic communications,” the spokesman said.

“Having concluded the review, the investigation found no evidence that any laws were broken.”

The party said the investigation found no evidence that either Orr or Jukes knowingly entered into or acted upon an arrangement to accept illicit donations from overseas.

It said both men understood the proposed polling arrangements to be lawful and believed any donation would be subject to the party’s internal checks.

According to Reform, Orr stopped when he had doubts about whether a proposal was lawful. Jukes, the party said, had spoken “beyond his knowledge” on one occasion and was “wrong to do so”, but neither man had breached the law.

The findings represent a significant internal vindication for the two officials, but do not resolve the wider controversy surrounding the undercover operation.

The Channel 4 programme alleged that senior Reform figures, including Orr and Jukes, discussed mechanisms for disguising donations originating from foreign sources. It also sought to test whether Nigel Farage and peers could be persuaded to accept funding in connection with polling.

Under British electoral law, accepting donations from prohibited foreign sources can constitute a criminal offence. Donations in kind, including services such as polling, can also fall within the rules governing political finance.

The Metropolitan Police opened a criminal investigation earlier in September after receiving reports following the broadcast.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said detectives had assessed the information and identified “potential offences requiring investigation”.

“The potential offences are similar in nature to matters already under investigation by the Met’s Special Enquiry Team relating to donations made to the same political party,” the force said.

“As a result, these matters will form part of that ongoing investigation.”

The allegations relate to potential offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

The Met said it was seeking relevant footage from the Channel 4 broadcast and would continue working with the Electoral Commission and Crown Prosecution Service as the investigation progresses.

The split between the two investigations highlights the different questions confronting Reform.

The party inquiry was concerned with whether its own officials had breached the law or knowingly participated in an illicit arrangement. The police investigation must establish whether there is sufficient evidence of criminal conduct, independently of the party’s internal conclusions.

Reform has also accused Verbatim Investigations of acting unlawfully during the undercover operation.

“We consider that the production company – Verbatim – acted unlawfully and will be taking the appropriate legal action in due course,” the party spokesman said.

Both Orr and Jukes have denied the allegations.

For Reform, the internal finding removes an immediate disciplinary threat to two senior figures. But with Scotland Yard still examining the allegations and electoral authorities involved, the controversy remains a live test of the party’s governance and approach to political donations.

The central question has therefore shifted from whether Reform can close its internal investigation to whether the evidence gathered by the undercover operation can withstand criminal scrutiny.