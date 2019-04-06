Boeing reduces 737 MAX production

US plane maker Boeing are reducing production of their 737 MAX aircraft over safety concerns, following the two fatal air crashes involving Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air.

Scaling down production will enable Boeing to focus on the flight control software issues that caused the fatal crashes.

Boeing said in a statement, they will cut production from 52 to 42 per month from mid April.

The company announced they will set up a special board committee to review design and development of aircraft.

Dennis Muilenburg, chief executive officer said in a statement, “We now know that the recent Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents were caused by a chain of events, with a common chain link being erroneous activation of the aircraft’s MCAS function.

“We have the responsibility to eliminate this risk, and we know how to do it.

“As we continue to work through these steps, we’re adjusting the 737-production system temporarily to accommodate the pause in Max deliveries, allowing us to prioritise additional resources to focus on software certification and returning the Max to flight.”