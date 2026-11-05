Bank of England raises interest rates as Iran conflict reignites inflation fears

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 4 per cent, increasing borrowing costs as policymakers try to stop an energy shock becoming entrenched as economic momentum continues to weaken.

The Monetary Policy Committee lifted the Bank Rate by a quarter point from 3.75 per cent, its first increase in three years. It had peaked at 5.25 per cent in late 2023 before a series of cuts.

The move affects mortgages, personal loans and business finance, as well as savings rates. Tracker borrowers should feel it quickly; fixed-rate homeowners generally face changes when refinancing.

Inflation reached 3.5 per cent in September, down from 11 per cent during the 2022 energy crisis but still above the Bank’s 2 per cent target. Growth, meanwhile, is weakening.

Rates had been held since December 2025. Markets had expected cuts in 2026 until US and Israeli strikes on Iran in February disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries a fifth of global oil and gas supplies, renewing energy-price pressures.

Higher rates aim to curb demand and stop energy costs feeding into wages and wider prices, but risk squeezing households and businesses further.

Chris Cheverall, head of UK at CMC Markets, said markets were looking beyond the immediate decision and pricing in more increases in 2027.

“The Bank now has to balance inflation that is still too high against an economy where the growth outlook has weakened sharply.

“Since the Bank last met, inflation has risen to 3.5%, and services inflation has moved up too, making it harder to treat the inflation problem as purely an energy story. At the same time, the OBR has cut its growth outlook for next year, while consumer demand remains fragile. The tricky part for the Bank is that tackling inflation more aggressively could put further pressure on an economy that is already losing momentum.

Dr Bingsong Wang, lecturer in economics at the University of Sheffield, said the Bank was seeking to prevent temporary energy pressures from becoming entrenched in inflation expectations.

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 4% because it wants to stop an energy shock from turning into a lasting inflation problem.

“The Bank’s concern is what people do if they expect inflation to stay high. Businesses may put up prices sooner, and workers may ask for bigger pay rises to protect their spending power. If enough people make those decisions, inflation can stay high even after energy prices settle.

“That is a risk, but not a certainty. Households’ expectations for inflation eased in October, and businesses are not expecting faster pay growth. Job vacancies have also fallen. Higher borrowing costs can make it harder for families to refinance and for firms to invest or hire. That is why today’s rise should not be read as a promise of more to come.

“High inflation is hard enough to live with. It’s even harder to bring down once people start planning for it.”

The Bank must now contain inflation without choking off growth. For borrowers, the immediate rise is painful; the bigger question is whether further increases will follow.