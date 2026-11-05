Burnout is not a buzzword – it’s an employer liability: Here’s what the law says

Burnout is widely used to describe severe exhaustion linked to prolonged work pressure, but UK health and safety law does not create a specific offence called ‘burnout’. Employers still have clear duties around work-related stress and the protection of employee health.

That distinction matters. It keeps the legal position accurate while recognising that poor workload design, unclear roles, weak support and badly managed organisational change can contribute to serious mental ill health.

The scale of the problem is difficult to ignore. HSE’s latest annual statistics show that 964,000 workers reported work-related stress, depression or anxiety in 2024/25, with 22.1 million working days lost. These conditions remain the largest cause of work-related ill health in Great Britain.

What the law requires

Employers have a legal duty to protect workers from work-related stress by assessing the risk and acting on it. The Management of Health and Safety at Work Regulations 1999 require employers to assess risks to health and safety, while the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 places a broader duty on employers to protect employee health, safety and welfare so far as is reasonably practicable.

HSE treats work-related stress as a health and safety risk that should be managed in the same way as other workplace hazards. Employers with five or more workers must record significant findings from their risk assessment.

This does not mean every period of pressure creates legal liability. Work can involve deadlines, demanding tasks and periods of high activity. The issue is whether foreseeable risks to health are being identified and controlled appropriately.

The main causes of work-related stress

HSE’s Management Standards focus on six areas of work design: demands, control, support, relationships, role and change. These categories give employers a practical way to look beyond individual resilience and examine how work is organised.

Excessive workload can be one factor, but it is not the only one. A worker may struggle because priorities keep changing, responsibilities are unclear, management support is poor or conflict is allowed to continue. Organisational change can also create stress when employees do not understand what is happening or what it means for their role.

Risk assessment should therefore use more than absence figures. Staff turnover, grievances, overtime, employee feedback, exit interviews and patterns of errors can all provide useful information. None proves that work-related stress exists on its own, but together they can show where closer review is needed.

Managers need practical health and safety skills

Line managers often see signs of pressure before senior leaders do. They allocate work, handle changes in priorities, respond to absence and decide when concerns should be escalated. Their day-to-day decisions can influence whether work remains manageable.

Managers who have wider safety responsibilities may benefit from IOSH Managing Safely, which covers risk assessment, hazard control, responsibilities, incident investigation and safety performance. The course is not a specialist mental-health qualification, but it can strengthen the basic management skills used to identify and control workplace risks.

Training is only useful when managers have authority to act. If workload targets, staffing levels or deadlines cannot be questioned, managers may recognise a problem without being able to reduce the source of pressure. Senior management therefore needs to support the controls identified through the stress risk assessment.

Support does not replace prevention

Employee assistance programmes, counselling and mental-health support can be valuable, particularly when someone is already struggling. They should not become the main control for a problem created by the way work is organised.

If a team is consistently working excessive hours because staffing is inadequate, offering a wellbeing app does not address the cause. If a worker is dealing with bullying, resilience training does not correct the behaviour. HSE’s approach emphasises preventing or reducing the source of work-related stress where possible.

Managers should also know when an issue needs specialist input. Occupational health, HR, safety professionals and medical services may all have a role depending on the circumstances.

Training should match responsibility

A large organisation may need different levels of training for employees, supervisors, line managers and senior leaders. Workers need to know how to raise concerns. Managers need to understand risk assessment and their responsibilities. Safety professionals may need more advanced competence.

Using recognised IOSH courses for the appropriate level of responsibility can help organisations build a common understanding of risk while keeping the training relevant to the decisions each role actually makes.

Course completion should sit within a wider system that includes policies, reporting routes, workload review and access to competent advice. A certificate does not remove the need to manage real working conditions.

Individual support and organisational controls

When an employee is already experiencing stress-related ill health, the employer may need to consider individual support as well as the wider risk assessment. That can include temporary workload changes, clearer priorities, adjusted supervision or referral to occupational health. If a worker has a disability, duties under the Equality Act 2010 may also require reasonable adjustments.

These individual measures should sit alongside action on shared causes. If several people in the same team are reporting excessive workload or poor role clarity, treating each case separately can miss the underlying management problem. HSE’s approach is designed to identify those organisational factors and reduce the risk at source where reasonably practicable.

What employers should do now

Employers do not need to wait for someone to use the word ‘burnout’ before reviewing work-related stress. High absence, repeated complaints about workload, conflict, frequent overtime and poor management of change can all justify closer attention.

A useful response starts with the work itself. Identify where pressure is coming from, speak to the people affected, decide what can reasonably be changed and record the actions. Review whether those actions have worked rather than assuming the issue is closed once a policy or training course is in place.

Burnout may be an informal label, but the underlying risks can have legal, operational and human consequences. Employers are on firmer ground when they manage those risks early and treat mental health as part of ordinary health and safety management. The HSE Management Standards are not the only possible method, but they give employers a recognised way to examine demands, control, support, relationships, role and change. Whatever method is used, it should lead to practical controls and review, not a one-off survey.