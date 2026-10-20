White label prop firm: How the model works and why firms built on licensed technology still differ

A lot of challenge-based trading firms run on licensed software instead of a system they built themselves. This article explains how a white label prop firm is put together, uses Execurve as an example of the technology layer and looks at how the finished product is judged by the traders who buy it.

What is a white label prop firm

A white label prop firm is a proprietary trading business that runs on technology licensed from a vendor and presents it under its own brand, so the logo, the colours, the domain and the emails that a trader sees belong to the firm, while the software behind them belongs to the provider. The vendor supplies the working system, such as the challenge store, the trader cabinet, the trading platform, the rule engine and the payout flow, and the firm keeps the decisions that define the business, for example the capital, the pricing, the rulebook and the relationship with its customers. In a nutshell, the model separates technology from the business built on top of it, which is the reason a lot of new firms start this way instead of commissioning their own software.

What a platform like Execurve covers

Execurve is a useful example because its offer is built as a complete operating system for a firm and not as a single tool. The vendor’s CRM follows a trader from the first purchase to a funded payout, including KYC, accounts, payments, support and reporting, the trader cabinet shows live challenge progress, certificates, payout requests and the challenge store in many languages, and the risk engine checks a wide set of configurable breach rules in real time, such as drawdown, consistency, news and copy trading, with some of the rules working as warnings that are sent for review before any action is taken. Trading runs either on the vendor’s own proprietary terminal or on popular third-party trading platforms that are widely used by traders in both forex and futures markets. Other modules include an affiliate system, a funded-trader copier for hedging flow and a developer API, all managed from one admin panel with roles and permissions for the team. The platform can also run several legal entities side by side, with separate terms, tax settings and currencies, which matters to a business that sells to customers in more than one country.

How a challenge is configured

The product a trader buys is defined in a settings manager, and the range is wide enough that two firms on the same platform can offer very different challenges. A firm can create Instant programmes or programmes with several phases, choose between relative, absolute, trailing, initial balance and high water mark drawdown, allow or restrict weekend holding, EAs and news trading, and group products into categories such as Standard, Premium and Express. It is important to see what this means for a trader, since the software does not decide how strict or generous a firm is, and almost every rule that settles an evaluation is a setting chosen by the firm, which is why a familiar dashboard says little about the terms behind it.

Where the model has limits

The licence covers technology only, and Execurve states that it does not fund traders or take part in a firm’s book, so the capital for payouts, the payment provider, the legal entity and the terms of service remain the founder’s own work. A branded platform can be ready quickly, yet a realistic launch takes noticeably longer, because payment onboarding and legal checks usually set the calendar and not the software. Third-party trading platforms may carry their own licence arrangements with their vendors, entry plans can have a cap on active accounts, and custom features may depend on the plan. On regulation, Execurve notes that evaluation-based models typically do not require a brokerage licence in many jurisdictions, since traders operate simulated accounts, and recommends confirming the position with legal counsel where the firm operates, which is a sensible caution for any business in a regulated financial market.

Best prop trading firms: how traders judge the result

Once a firm is live, its challenge is read next to every other one, and the fields a founder configures become the columns a buyer compares. A directory of the best prop firms such as the one on PropFirmWay ranks each company on trader reviews, years in operation and the payout terms it discloses, and lets visitors filter by region, market, platform and challenge type. The site tracks dozens of firms and a large base of trader reviews, and it states plainly that the best choice depends on what and how a person trades, because some firms are stronger on fast payouts, others on flexible rules and others on the cost of evaluation. Review counts differ sharply across its list, and several firms have none yet, so a rating is a weaker signal for a young firm than its published terms are, which is a fair reminder that a launch begins with an empty review page.

Key points

In a nutshell, a white label model divides a prop firm into a technology layer and a business layer. The first can be licensed, as the Execurve example shows, and the second, which covers capital, payments, legal structure and the terms of each challenge, is where firms actually differ. For a trader this means that the interface is rarely a useful signal, while published rules, review history and payout records are, and for anyone studying the industry it explains why so many firms look alike on the surface and behave differently once an evaluation starts, doesn’t it?