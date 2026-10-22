What to do when the bank turns down your business loan

So the bank said no. You pulled together your numbers, filled in all the forms, probably even sat through an awkward branch meeting, and they still turned you down. That stings. And if you’re running a younger company, especially around London and the South East, it’s easy to take that decline personally and treat it like some kind of final judgement on your business. But here’s the thing: it almost never is.

UK small business lending looks completely different to how it did ten years ago. The British Business Bank’s latest Small Business Finance Markets report shows that challenger and specialist banks now handle 60% of gross SME bank lending, and over two thirds of all SME lending comes from outside the big five high street names. One rejection from one bank means very little in a market that wide. What matters now is understanding why they said no, sorting out what you can actually fix, knowing where else to look, and going back with a stronger application.

Why the bank said no

High street banks rely heavily on automated scoring models, especially for smaller loans. Your application gets fed through a system, and if you miss any of the key thresholds, that’s usually it. The reasons behind most rejections tend to fall into a few predictable categories:

Thin trading history trips up more applicants than almost anything else. Most major banks want at least two years of filed accounts on record, and some won’t look at you without three. If your company hasn’t been around that long, your current revenue could be brilliant and it won’t matter because you’ll get screened out at the first hurdle.

Sector risk catches people off guard too. Banks keep internal lists that flag entire industries as higher risk, and hospitality, construction, recruitment and retail have all landed on those lists at different points. Your individual business might be thriving, but a blanket sector label can kill your application before anyone actually reads it properly.

Existing debt is the other big one. Outstanding finance, particularly overdrafts or credit card balances, will get factored into your affordability assessment and change how the bank views your position. Even when the cash flow clearly supports both the existing borrowing and the new commitment, it won’t always look that way on paper.

Beyond those, common triggers include not having enough security to offer, a weak personal credit score attached to the director, and cash flow patterns that don’t match the bank’s standard templates. Businesses with seasonal revenue or lumpy invoicing cycles get caught by this more than most.

Get the decline in writing

This bit matters more than people think. When the bank declines you, ask them to put the main reason in writing. Don’t settle for some vague line about not meeting their criteria. Push to find out whether the problem was your credit file or something about the business itself, like your accounts or your sector. Ask whether there’s an appeals process too, because many banks have one.

Having that written reason will serve you in two ways. If the issue turns out to be fixable, you’ll know exactly what needs addressing before you apply again. And if you decide to go to an alternative lender, they’ll want to understand why you were declined in the first place because a clear explanation from the original bank saves everyone time and gives the new lender a proper starting point.

What you can fix before trying again

Some of the reasons behind a decline can be sorted quicker than you’d expect. Errors on your credit file, for example, can be disputed through the credit reference agencies, and corrections often go through within 28 days. If the bank flagged unarranged overdraft usage, clearing that up and running a tidier bank account for three to six months will make your next application look very different.

Management accounts are another area where businesses let themselves down without realising. Submitting a loan application with nothing but your last set of filed accounts means you’re showing a lender a snapshot that could be 18 months out of date, which obviously isn’t ideal. Up-to-date management accounts, with a balance sheet and profit and loss statement included, give lenders something current and credible to assess.

Before you reapply anywhere, get your documents together properly. Most lenders, whether they’re traditional or alternative, will want to see your last filed accounts, 12 months of bank statements, current management accounts and a schedule of any existing debt. Boring? Yes. But the difference between a well-prepared application and a rushed one is usually the difference between getting funded and getting declined again.

How alternative lenders look at your business

Alternative lenders don’t use the same playbook as the high street. Challenger banks, specialist lenders and online lenders all have their own criteria, and many of them were built from the ground up to serve exactly the kind of businesses that traditional banks reject.

A specialist lender might accept management accounts and recent bank statements as sufficient evidence where a high street bank would have turned you away for only having 18 months of trading history. An asset finance provider might focus on the value of the equipment you’re looking to purchase instead of worrying about your sector classification. The way these lenders assess applications differs fundamentally from what you’ll experience at a traditional bank, and that difference works in your favour more often than you’d think.

Commercial finance brokers like Funding Bay are between declined businesses and specialist lenders, matching your application to a provider whose criteria actually fit your situation. An initial enquiry with a broker won’t affect your credit score either, because formal credit checks only happen once you’ve given explicit consent to a specific lender. That’s an important distinction if you’ve already had one hard search on your file from the bank that turned you down.

Products you might not have considered

Most business owners picture a term loan when they think about borrowing. But a term loan isn’t always the right product. If your problem is cash flow and not a single large purchase, invoice finance could unlock funds that are already sitting in unpaid customer invoices. If you need equipment, asset finance lets you spread the cost without having to put up additional security.

Unsecured business loans are available from a range of non-bank lenders for smaller amounts, and decisions often come through faster than they would at a traditional bank. Merchant cash advances work well for businesses with steady card payment volumes. Bridging finance can cover short-term gaps while you arrange longer-term funding. Which product suits you will depend on what the money is actually for, how urgently you need it, what security you’re able to offer, and how your revenue flows month to month.

Don’t let one decline become the whole story

One bank’s rejection tells you what one lender thought about your application on one particular day, using one particular set of criteria. That’s all. It doesn’t define what’s available to your business, and it certainly doesn’t mean no one will lend to you.

The dominance of the big five banks in SME lending has been eroding for over a decade now. Twenty-eight new providers have entered the smaller business banking market since 2013, according to the British Business Bank, and gross SME lending hit £68 billion in 2025, the second highest annual total in the past 13 years. The money exists, and it’s spread across far more lenders than most business owners realise.

More often than not, a rejection just means you applied to the wrong lender for your particular circumstances. Sort out what you can, pull your paperwork together, talk to a broker if you need guidance, and go back to the market knowing which lenders actually fund businesses like yours. That second application, the informed one, is the one that gets approved.