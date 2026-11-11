UK faces years of inflation pain as thinktank warns interest rates may need to hit 5%

British households could face years of elevated inflation and higher borrowing costs, with interest rates potentially needing to reach 5 per cent to bring rising prices under control, according to a leading economic thinktank.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) warned that delays in tackling inflation, alongside the Government’s reluctance to confront difficult tax and spending decisions, risk prolonging the squeeze on living standards and putting further strain on the public finances.

Its warning comes after the Bank of England raised its base rate from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent last week, the first increase in more than three years. NIESR expects another rise but argues that a single additional increase would not be sufficient to tame inflation.

Under its outlook, consumer price inflation would remain above the Bank’s 2 per cent target until late 2030, leaving households exposed to years of higher prices. The poorest would be particularly vulnerable because they have fewer savings to absorb increases in the cost of essentials and less scope to cut spending without sacrificing basic needs.

NIESR now expects the consumer prices index to peak at about 4.4 per cent in February, up from the 3.8 per cent peak it forecast in July. The Bank of England has a more elevated near-term projection, expecting inflation to reach about 5 per cent in the second quarter of 2027, compared with 3.5 per cent at present.

The prospect of further monetary tightening was reinforced by Clare Lombardelli, the Bank’s deputy governor, who said the economic consequences of the Iran war were pushing costs higher for longer than expected.

“In the absence of evidence of weaker inflation pressures, I continue to think there is likely to be a case for a further increase in rates in the near term,” she told the Bank of England Watchers Conference.

The energy shock had lasted longer and become larger than anticipated, while economic activity had proved more resilient and underlying progress in reducing inflation appeared to have stalled, she said.

Lombardelli cautioned that any further increases should be gradual, rather than bringing forward the full adjustment needed to return inflation sustainably to target.

NIESR also criticised what it described as the Government’s deferral of difficult fiscal choices. Chancellor John Healey’s autumn Budget revealed that the Treasury’s headroom against its fiscal rules had fallen to £14.5bn from £23.6bn, largely because of rising debt interest costs.

The thinktank said major commitments on defence, social care and disability remained unfunded. If the Government’s fiscal plans slipped by as much as previous ones had, it calculated that ministers could miss their own rules by about £30bn.

Rather than using the Budget to strengthen the public finances, Healey had largely postponed decisions on taxation and expenditure, NIESR argued. It had previously urged ministers to consider tax increases, reforms or spending reductions to fund additional defence and cost-of-living commitments.

The combination of persistent inflation, higher interest rates and constrained public finances risks leaving policymakers with fewer options to support households and investment.

There was some brighter news on growth. NIESR upgraded its forecast for UK economic expansion this year to 1.6 per cent, from 1.4 per cent, supported by government spending and business investment, including in artificial intelligence. But it expects growth to slow to 1.1 per cent next year, below its previous 1.3 per cent projection.

Lombardelli also pointed to weaknesses in the labour market, warning that too many people were struggling to enter employment or progress in their careers.

“The challenge is not simply to keep unemployment low. It is to help the labour market shift up a gear,” she said.

The Bank would look beyond headline employment figures when assessing the economy, she added, focusing on whether hiring was genuinely recovering.

For households already facing pressure from rising bills, the warning is that the inflation shock may prove far more persistent than a single interest rate increase can resolve.