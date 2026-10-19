Most training businesses start out on spreadsheets, and for good reason. They are cheap, flexible and familiar. When you run a handful of courses a month, a booking sheet and a shared inbox can do the job well.

Growth changes that. Every new course adds more emails, invoices and updates that someone has to handle by hand. At some point, many providers move to a training management system, which is software that runs course dates, bookings, payments, learner records and reports from one place.

The hard part is knowing when that point has arrived. Move too early and you pay for features you do not need. Move too late and your team spends its week fixing spreadsheets instead of filling courses.

Why is the admin piling up?

Part of the answer lies in how employers now train their staff. The government’s Employer Skills Survey found that UK employers trained 19.6 million staff in the 12 months before the 2024 survey. That is the highest figure in the series.

Each trainee got a little less training, though. The average fell to 5.7 days per trainee, down from 6.0 days in 2022. In plain terms, more people are being trained in shorter bursts. For a training provider, that usually means more sessions, more bookings and more invoices to keep track of.

Training firms are not alone in feeling this. In the early days, many firms run on spreadsheets, email and goodwill, and growth quietly breaks that setup. It is the same story London Loves Business tells in its look at the back-office software growing firms need.

What are the signs you have outgrown spreadsheets?

So how do you know when your own business has reached that point? Most providers will recognise one or two of these signs. If three or more sound familiar, staying put is probably costing you more than it seems.

The same details are typed in several places. A booking arrives by email, then goes into the course sheet, the accounts package and the certificate template. Each copy is another chance for a typo. Nobody is sure which file is current. There are two versions of the booking sheet, so staff check with each other before they answer a client. Chasing money takes longer than taking bookings. Invoices go out late, and nobody can say quickly who still owes what. Manual spreadsheets can hide overdue payments, which is why payment visibility matters more as a business expands . Your website and your diary disagree. A course moves or sells out, but the web page still shows the old date or open places. Simple questions take an afternoon. Which courses fill up? Which ones make money? Which clients book again? Each answer means merging files by hand.

How does a training management system compare?

None of this means spreadsheets are bad. The gap only shows as the number of courses grows, because every job has to be done by hand, every time. Here is how the same tasks look side by side.

Task Spreadsheets and email What a good system should do Course dates on your website Updated by hand, often late Update from the course schedule Bookings Taken by email or web form, then typed in again Go straight into learner records Group bookings A separate list for each client One order for several learners, with one invoice Payments Invoices raised and chased by hand Each payment linked to its booking, with balances on screen Reminders Sent when someone remembers Sent automatically at set times Reports Files merged by hand Revenue and attendance reports from one database

The point is not that software does everything for you. It is that each detail is typed once and then used wherever it is needed.

What should you move first?

If you decide to switch to a training management system, you do not have to move everything at once. Start where mistakes cost money. For most providers, that means bookings and payments, because a lost booking or an unpaid invoice hits income straight away.

Learner emails can come next. Confirmations, joining instructions and reminders are repetitive and time-sensitive, and they are easier to automate once bookings sit in one system. Reports and marketing can follow, because both work better with clean data.

Moving in stages also gives your team time to learn the new way of working. Trying to change everything in one go often slows a project down.

One thing you can do this week

You do not need a big budget or a consultant to get started. Pick one recent course and follow it from the first enquiry to the final certificate.

Write down every point where someone copied information from one place to another by hand, and count how many times it happened. That short list shows you where the time goes. It also gives you a clear brief if you start looking at a training management system.

If the list is longer than you expected, that is your answer. The spreadsheets did their job well. The business has simply grown past them.