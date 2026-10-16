The UAE’s evolving media landscape

There are positive signs in the development of the UAE’s media landscape: a growing international presence, more opportunities for smaller producers, multilingual reporting and investment in journalism skills. These developments suggest increasing media plurality—a wider range of outlets, formats and perspectives. The UAE is developing the conditions that could support freer journalism.

A particularly encouraging development is the UAE’s emergence as a regional base for international media organisations. Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 has attracted global broadcasters like CNN and Sky, bringing international journalists and production teams into the country. This creates opportunities for local professionals to work alongside organisations with different editorial practices and international audiences. Such exchanges can strengthen reporting skills and broaden professional expectations, although the presence of international brands does not itself guarantee freedom to investigate domestic affairs.

The UAE’s diverse population also supports a multilingual media environment. Alongside Arabic-language outlets, English-language newspapers and media serving South Asian audiences provide coverage for communities with different interests and experiences. This matters because a varied media landscape is less culturally uniform: readers encounter different priorities, regional perspectives and forms of storytelling.

Media free zones offer another positive sign. Dubai Media City and Abu Dhabi’s twofour54 provide infrastructure, business support and opportunities for foreign ownership, making it easier for media companies and professionals to establish themselves. A UAE policy submission published on UNESCO’s monitoring platform reports that twofour54 hosts more than 700 media companies and over 900 freelancers. These figures indicate a substantial production community extending beyond a few large broadcasters.

The significance lies partly in who can participate. Freelancers, entrepreneurs and smaller production companies can introduce subjects and formats that established organisations might overlook. A larger pool of producers creates the potential for more varied storytelling and commercially independent projects

The UAE is also investing in spaces where journalists can exchange ideas and develop their skills. The 2025 Arab Media Summit in Dubai included more than 175 sessions and over 35 workshops, with participation from international media organisations and digital platforms. Its programme brought together editors, journalists, young media professionals and content creators, including representatives from Reuters and CNN Arabic.

These initiatives matter because a stronger media sector needs more than technology or funding: it needs trained people and professional networks. Workshops and contact with experienced editors can help emerging journalists develop their craft. It is to be hoped that this investment in professional development eventually leads to participants gaining greater freedom to challenge powerful institutions.

The UAE has built an increasingly diverse, internationally connected and professionally equipped media industry. These are useful foundations for freer media and it is to be hoped that they will continue on this path.