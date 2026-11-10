‘The price of speaking out’: Andrew and Epstein whistleblower dies as FCA faces scrutiny

A British financial whistleblower who raised allegations involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Jeffrey Epstein and senior figures in the banking industry has died aged 57, prompting renewed scrutiny of how regulators handle those who come forward with concerns.

Simon Andriesz died on September 23, according to The Banker.

Andy Agathangelou, founder of the Transparency Task Force, confirmed his death. His family said he had taken his own life and that there was no suggestion of foul play.

No evidence has established any connection between his death and the allegations he made.

The death came weeks after Andriesz said the personal consequences of speaking out had been “devastating” for his family and that he intended to publish further evidence about his disclosures.

In a post on X on August 9, he wrote: “The personal consequences of whistleblowing, and the retaliation I say followed, have been devastating for my family and me.”

He added: “I intend to share more of the evidence and the story behind what happened.”

He did not publish further posts before his death.

I am the British whistleblower who reported evidence concerning Howard Lutnick, his links to Jeffrey Epstein, and Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC to the FBI in 2020–21. Listen to the BBC File on 4 documentary about my whistleblower story:https://t.co/kE2KRJCBRT BBC News:… — Simon Andriesz (@SAndriesz) August 9, 2026

Andriesz, who was a managing director at BGC Group until 2017, subsequently raised concerns with UK and US regulators about alleged wrongdoing at the company and claimed he had faced retaliation. BGC disputed his account of his departure and the allegations against it.

His disclosures attracted wider attention after a BBC File on 4 Investigates programme in July examined documents relating to a proposed business arrangement involving Andrew, then known as Prince Andrew, and Cantor Fitzgerald, whose chief executive was Howard Lutnick, now US commerce secretary.

Andriesz told the BBC that the proposal involved a £1mn loan to a company controlled by Andrew in return for an exclusive business relationship with Cantor Fitzgerald. He described the proposal as an attempt to “basically buy a prince”.

The BBC reported that the arrangement had been discussed for several months but never proceeded. Cantor Fitzgerald said it had not gone into business with Andrew, who did not respond to the broadcaster’s request for comment.

The programme also examined a 2018 email exchange in which Lutnick and Epstein discussed a start-up in which both had an interest. Lutnick told the BBC he only learnt in 2026 that Epstein had invested in the business. The Commerce Department said there was no evidence of wrongdoing.

Andriesz’s death has intensified questions about the Financial Conduct Authority’s treatment of whistleblowers. Chief executive Nikhil Rathi told MPs in October that the regulator had been in contact with Andriesz for years and needed to reflect on how it had communicated with him.

On November 2, the FCA announced an independent review led by its non-executive director Lea Paterson. It will examine the regulator’s dealings with Andriesz, including whether it fulfilled its legal responsibilities and followed its procedures when handling his disclosures and concerns that he had suffered detriment.

The review will cover at least the period from 2017 to 2026. The FCA expects to publish a progress update in January 2027, with its final report due in the spring.

Its findings will place the regulator’s whistleblowing procedures under scrutiny, including whether the protections intended to encourage people to expose alleged wrongdoing worked as they should in Andriesz’s case.