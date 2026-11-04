The most valuable stock in specialist retail is the kit your customers already own

Ask most retailers where growth comes from and they will point at new product. Ask a specialist retailer in a technical sport, and increasingly you will get a different answer: the equipment sitting unused in their customers’ garages.

Resale has moved from the margins of retail to its strategic centre. Decathlon runs a buy-back and Second Life operation. Patagonia built an entire brand position around keeping products in use. Back Market turned refurbished electronics into a category. In clothing, Vinted did to the high street what nobody saw coming in 2015.

What has received far less attention is what resale does for high-ticket, technically complex goods, where the economics work very differently and the operational barriers are considerably higher. Sports equipment, musical instruments, professional photography kit, cycling and skiing all sit in this bracket. The products are expensive, durable, componentised and intimidating to buy. That combination turns out to be unusually fertile ground.

Why resale is a defensive move, not a sustainability gesture

The sustainability case for keeping products in circulation is well rehearsed. The commercial case is less often spelled out, and for specialist retailers it is the stronger of the two.

It solves customer acquisition in a category with a brutal entry price. A complete windsurfing, kitesurfing or wing foiling setup can run into four figures before anyone has been on the water. That price is the single biggest barrier to the sport growing, which means it is also the biggest constraint on the retailer’s future market. A used entry package removes that barrier at the exact moment it matters, and it recruits a customer who, two seasons later, buys new.

Trade-in is a demand generation tool wearing a used-goods costume. The real function of a buy-back programme is not to acquire stock. It is to unlock a purchase that was not going to happen. The customer who has a four-year-old board in the garage is not comparing a new board against nothing; they are comparing it against the guilt of owning two. Take the old one in part exchange and the objection disappears. The used unit is a by-product of a new sale, not the point of it.

Service and parts carry margins that hardware does not. Anyone running a specialist operation knows the uncomfortable arithmetic: headline products are price-transparent and heavily compared, while components, spares, repair and refurbishment are not. A business that stocks spare parts deeply and knows what fits what has a margin profile that a pure new-goods retailer cannot match.

It is one of the few things marketplaces genuinely cannot copy. This is the part that matters most.

Compatibility is the moat

In technical sports, a used item has no standalone value. It has value only in relation to the rest of a rider’s equipment.

A second-hand sail is worthless to a buyer whose mast is the wrong length or the wrong diameter. A foil wing may not fit the fuselage already in the bag. A board can be the right volume and the wrong fin box. The components come from different manufacturers, different model years, and standards that have shifted more than once.

This is why peer-to-peer marketplaces, for all their scale, handle this category poorly. The listing says what the item is. It cannot say whether it will work with what the buyer already owns, and the buyer frequently does not know enough to ask. The result is a market with high friction, high return rates and low trust.

A specialist retailer with technical staff can answer that question before the money changes hands. That single capability is worth more than price, and it is close to impossible for a generalist platform to replicate, because it requires people who ride the equipment.

It is the organising principle behind operations such as EASY-surfshop, a Poland-based watersports specialist that ships internationally and runs second-hand and trade-in programmes alongside new stock, test equipment and an unusually deep spare parts catalogue. The used inventory is not a separate business line sitting off to the side. It shares the same staff, the same product knowledge and the same compatibility data as everything else on the shelf, which is precisely what makes it work.

[Draft quote for spokesperson approval: “Most of the second-hand gear we handle is not sold to people looking for a bargain. It is sold to people who have no idea what they need, and the reason they buy from us rather than a listings site is that someone here can tell them it will actually work with the rest of their kit.” — name, role, EASY-surfshop]

The operational problems nobody warns you about

Retailers considering a resale operation tend to underestimate three things.

Grading has to be a standard, not a judgement. If the condition of an item is described differently depending on who processed it, returns climb and trust collapses. Successful programmes define a small number of grades, apply them consistently, and photograph everything.

Pricing used stock is harder than pricing new stock. Each unit is one of one. Without a disciplined approach, based on model year, condition grade and observed market rates, staff default to optimism and inventory ages on the shelf.

Handling costs can erase the margin entirely. Inspection, cleaning, minor repair, photography, listing, storage and shipping all cost money, and in categories with physically large items those costs are substantial. A 4-metre board is not a parcel. Businesses that enter resale without modelling the per-unit handling cost usually discover the problem at the end of their first season.

The counter-intuitive conclusion from operators who have made it work is that resale is a logistics and data capability first and a retail proposition second.

What transfers to other sectors

The pattern here is not specific to watersports. It applies anywhere products are expensive, durable, componentised and hard for a non-expert to assess.

Three questions tend to separate businesses where this works from those where it does not:

Is the entry price suppressing your future market? If yes, used stock is customer acquisition rather than cannibalisation. Does your customer own something that is blocking their next purchase? If yes, trade-in is a conversion lever and should be measured as one. Can you answer a compatibility or authenticity question that a marketplace cannot? If yes, you have a defensible position. If not, you are competing on price against platforms with better logistics than you.

The third question is the one that decides it. Resale is not a business that rewards scale, convenience or price. It rewards the thing specialist retailers have been quietly sitting on all along, which is knowing more than the customer about a complicated product, and being trusted to say so.

For a sector that has spent fifteen years being told its expertise is obsolete, that is a reasonably satisfying place to end up.