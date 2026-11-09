Thames Water pushes back £12bn of debt as rescue battle enters critical phase

Thames Water has secured support from creditors representing more than £12bn of debt to delay repayments, buying the embattled utility precious time as it races to agree a rescue deal and avert a potential collapse into public administration.

The proposed agreement would extend the repayment deadlines on billions of pounds of borrowing originally due in March 2027 by a further year, until March 2028.

The move offers breathing space to Britain’s biggest water company, which is struggling beneath a debt burden exceeding £20bn.

Thames Water said creditors representing more than £12bn of secured debt had signed a transaction support agreement, with discussions continuing to bring further lenders on board.

The latest development follows a £2.4bn funding commitment from the company’s controlling lenders, announced just weeks ago, intended to prevent it running out of cash at the end of the year.

That financing comes on top of an existing £3bn emergency loan and is expected to keep the business operating until autumn 2027. Combined with the proposed extension of debt repayments, it gives the company a longer window to negotiate a permanent financial restructuring.

Thames Water said the creditor agreement represented an “important milestone” towards recapitalisation, adding that it would provide additional time to settle the terms of a future deal.

It also said the arrangement would support continued delivery of its AMP8 capital investment programme, which is intended to fund improvements for customers and the environment.

But the financial lifeline does not resolve the central question hanging over the utility: who will ultimately own and finance the company, and on what terms?

A consortium of more than 100 creditors, which collectively holds about £17bn of Thames Water’s debt, is negotiating with regulator Ofwat and the Government over a proposed £10bn rescue.

The group, operating under the name London & Valley Water (L&VW), is seeking to take control of the business and avoid the company being placed into a special administration regime — a form of insolvency designed to keep essential water services operating.

The proposal is viewed as the last credible market-led route to rescuing the utility after a previous deal involving US private equity group KKR collapsed in May last year.

However, the consortium has already been forced back to the drawing board. In June, former environment secretary Emma Reynolds warned that its £10bn plan did not go far enough to protect customers or the environment.

L&VW is now working on revised proposals, which are expected to be submitted to Ofwat before the end of the year.

The rescue effort also faces political opposition. In September, Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee called for the consortium’s takeover plans to be abandoned, arguing they did not have “the interests of the public, the company or the environment at heart”.

The prospect of bringing Thames Water back into public control has therefore remained firmly in the debate, despite the latest creditor support.

Thames Water stressed that no decision had been taken on the consortium’s proposal.

“Discussions with creditors remain ongoing and, at this stage, the company’s board, Ofwat, other regulators and relevant investment committees have made no decision to accept and take forward any proposal from L&VW to implementation,” it said.

The company added that it remained committed to finding a market-led solution delivering “long-term financial resilience” alongside improvements for customers and the environment.

For now, the debt extension and fresh funding have bought Thames Water time. But with its long-term ownership unresolved and billions of pounds of liabilities still weighing on its balance sheet, the utility’s rescue remains far from secured.