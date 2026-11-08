Tesco, Aldi and Sainsbury’s face pork supply shake-up under Government slaughter ban plan

Millions of pork products sold by Britain’s biggest supermarkets could be affected by a government plan to ban a widely used method of slaughtering pigs, in a move that would force significant changes across the country’s meat supply chain.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has opened a public consultation on proposals to prohibit the use of high concentrations of carbon dioxide to stun pigs before they are killed.

The technique is currently used on approximately 90 per cent of pigs slaughtered in the UK, with between 10 million and 11 million animals killed annually.

The proposed ban could have far-reaching implications for abattoirs and the suppliers serving major retailers, including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op, Marks and Spencer and Waitrose.

Defra says the measure is intended to address serious concerns about the pain and distress caused by carbon dioxide stunning. Officials are considering transition periods of either two or three years, giving slaughterhouses time to install alternative equipment and adapt their operations without undermining the economic viability of the industry.

The department said in its consultation: “The evidence that carbon dioxide gas stunning causes significant pain, suffering and distress to pigs at the time of killing is well known.

“There is now clear evidence that alternative permitted stunning methods, such as the use of inert gases, will significantly reduce these welfare issues for pigs.”

It added that a ban in slaughterhouses and knacker’s yards would deliver “a significant improvement to pig welfare at the time of killing”, but said the transition needed to be managed carefully to allow businesses to make the necessary technological changes.

The proposals have been welcomed by animal welfare campaigners, who have long called for an end to the practice.

Thomas Schultz-Jagow, director of advocacy and prevention at the RSPCA, described the consultation as a critical step towards reducing suffering in the meat industry.

“Every year, millions of pigs suffer distress and pain when slaughtered using CO2, so this is a critical welfare issue,” he said.

“No one wants to think about animals being slaughtered, but we cannot ignore how the food on our plates is produced, or we have no hope of progressing farmed animal welfare.”

He urged consumers to consider the conditions in which pork products are produced, arguing that the treatment of animals should remain central to debates about food production.

“Pigs are sentient and intelligent animals and deserve a good quality life and a humane death,” he said. “We welcome the Government’s commitment to end this slaughter method, and we will work with them to drive this critical change forward to improve the welfare of pigs as soon as possible.”

The consultation is open to consumers, farm workers, retailers and other interested parties, with Defra seeking views on both the proposed ban and the timetable for introducing it.

Responses must be submitted by December 21 through the department’s website.

If adopted, the proposals would mark a substantial change for an industry in which carbon dioxide stunning has become the dominant method of preparing pigs for slaughter. The challenge for ministers will be to deliver the promised welfare improvements while ensuring that abattoirs and supermarket suppliers can make the transition.