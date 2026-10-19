Spot the mega trend, own the No. 1, hold: Yifeng Zhang on a single philosophy across every asset class

Most investors build their careers inside a single asset class. Equity managers rarely trade currencies, and commodity traders seldom sit across the table from startup founders. Yifeng Zhang, principal of the Yifeng Zhang Family Office and Managing Partner at Arielle Holdings, has taken a different route.

Over his career, Zhang has invested in early-stage technology companies, public equities, commodities, foreign exchange and credit, across both private and public markets. Rather than treating each of those markets as a separate discipline with its own rulebook, he applies one framework to all of them: spot a mega trend, get in right before it takes off, invest in the No. 1 instrument, and hold it for a long time.

The tools change from one market to the next, Zhang says. The essence does not.

How Yifeng Zhang built a multi-asset investing career

Zhang’s investing career began with technology startups. From there, he started trading stocks and commodities, and over time he expanded into nearly every major category of investment: equities, commodities, currencies and credit, in both private and public markets.

He also has experience on the other side of the table. Zhang has founded a startup himself, and he has invested through venture capital, private equity and the public markets. He credits that combination with giving him a comprehensive understanding of how businesses are built and how entrepreneurs think.

That breadth is unusual. Venture investing tends to reward judgment about people and products years before a business matures. Public markets reward an understanding of valuation and sentiment. Commodities and currencies are driven heavily by supply, demand and macroeconomic policy. An investor who has worked in all of them sees the same economic story from several angles at once.

Zhang also points to his global network as a defining part of his experience. Over the years, he says, those relationships have helped both his own investing and the companies he backs.

The four steps of the mega trend framework

The idea of a “megatrend” entered the mainstream business vocabulary with futurist John Naisbitt’s 1982 bestseller Megatrends, which argued that a small number of large structural shifts shape economies and societies over long periods. Zhang’s framework turns that idea into an investing discipline with four steps.

Spot the mega trend. The starting point is not a stock, a coin or a contract. It is a structural shift large enough to reshape industries, such as reusable rockets, artificial intelligence or autonomous driving. Zhang’s stated areas of interest include space and longevity, two fields he believes will define the future. Get in right before it takes off. Identifying a trend is not enough. Being years too early can tie up capital in an idea the market is not ready for, while being too late means paying a price that already reflects the opportunity. Zhang’s goal is to commit capital close to the inflection point. Invest in the No. 1 instrument. Within each trend, Zhang looks for the single leading way to own it, whether that is the dominant company, the leading asset or the most important contract in the market. Hold it for a long time. Once the position is in place, the framework calls for patience rather than frequent trading.

Why Yifeng Zhang backs the market leader

The third step is the one that most clearly separates Zhang’s approach from conventional diversification. Many investors respond to a promising theme by buying a basket of companies connected to it, on the theory that at least some of them will succeed. Zhang’s framework does the opposite. It concentrates on the leader.

The investments Zhang describes as turning points in his career fit that pattern. He counts SpaceX, Tesla and bitcoin among his biggest winners. Each was a leading instrument within a larger shift: SpaceX in commercial spaceflight, Tesla in electric vehicles and bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency, in digital assets.

SpaceX illustrates why the leader can matter so much. In December 2015, a Falcon 9 first stage returned to land upright at Cape Canaveral after delivering satellites to orbit, the first time an orbital-class booster had done so. That achievement became the foundation of the reusable rocket model that now defines the company.

Backing the leader is not the same as backing the most popular name. It requires a judgment about which company or asset is best positioned to capture the trend, and the conviction to concentrate on that judgment.

“The best investors in different sectors like [George] Soros, [Warren] Buffett, [Stanley] Druckenmiller, Sequoia [Capital], Benchmark [Capital], etc. all have enough sizing on winning investments. It’s less important about how many times you win or lose. What’s more important is how big your position is when you win or lose.”

Same essence, different tools

Zhang is clear that the methods differ across markets. Applying the same philosophy to equities, credit, commodities and currencies requires different tools, because each market works differently.

In equities, owning the No. 1 instrument usually means holding shares in the company leading a trend, whether privately before a listing or in the public markets. In credit, the investor is a lender rather than an owner, so returns depend on the borrower’s ability to pay, and the analysis focuses on cash flows, balance sheets and the terms of the debt. In commodities, prices are shaped by physical supply and demand, inventories and production costs. In currencies, the investor is always making a relative judgment, betting on one economy and its policy against another.

What stays constant across these markets, in Zhang’s view, is the question underneath the trade: Is there a large structural shift under way, is the timing right, and is this the best way to own it?

Zhang’s sector focus reflects the same logic. He concentrates mostly on technology, biotech, the arts, commodities and foreign exchange. Some of these, he says, are innovating to create a better future. Others are critically important to how the world works every day.

Patience with a macro clock

Zhang describes himself as a long-term investor overall. He pairs that patience with attention to macro timing, meaning the broader economic and policy cycle that can speed up or delay even the strongest trend.

That combination addresses a real challenge in active investing. Morningstar’s US Active/Passive Barometer found that only 21% of active funds both survived and beat their passive peers over the 10 years through December 2025. Zhang’s approach takes a different path from frequent trading: fewer, more concentrated decisions, held over long periods, entered when the macro environment supports them.

What comes next for Yifeng Zhang

The framework that guided Zhang’s earlier investments also points toward his next ones. His stated mega trend interests are space and longevity, and he has described a long-term vision of interplanetary living and extending the human lifespan. Through the Yifeng Zhang Family Office, he continues to look for the next structural shift, the right moment to commit and the No. 1 way to own it.

As I’m looking at it now, I think the next big structural shift will come from either space travel, AI, biotech AI, robotics, or augmented reality.