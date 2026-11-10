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Spanish police officer killed in explosion as bomb disposal team examines suspicious backpack

by Tom Haines LLB Staff Reporter
written by Tom Haines LLB Staff Reporter 10th Nov 26 11:03 am

A Spanish police officer has been killed and another seriously injured after a suspicious backpack exploded during a police investigation into a violent family dispute in the northern city of Oviedo.

The blast occurred on Rafael R. Urrusti Street on Tuesday morning, after officers were called to investigate a shooting involving two families in a residential neighbourhood.

The incident began when a young woman was shot and injured by a man, according to local authorities. The suspect fled the scene, and police were searching for him, with Spanish news agency EFE reporting that he could still be armed.

Residents said they contacted emergency services after hearing three gunshots. Officers subsequently discovered a suspicious backpack near the entrance of the building where the shooting had taken place, prompting the deployment of a specialist bomb disposal team.

The bag reportedly detonated as officers began examining it, killing a member of the National Police’s Special Canine Unit and seriously injuring an officer from the military bomb disposal unit.

The National Police confirmed the death in a statement on X, naming the officer as Juan José.

“We are saddened by the death of our colleague Juan José, from the Special Canine Unit, during the inspection of a suspicious backpack in Asturias,” the force said.

“Our hearts are with his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.”

The force also wished the injured officer a speedy recovery.

The young woman who was shot was taken to the Central University Hospital of Asturias. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The explosion has turned an investigation into a neighbourhood shooting into a major security incident, raising urgent questions about the circumstances surrounding the device and the whereabouts of the suspected gunman.

Police have yet to establish publicly whether the backpack was deliberately planted as part of the original dispute or whether the explosion was connected to a wider attack.

The investigation remains ongoing, with the search for the armed suspect adding to the urgency of the operation.

The death of the officer has also prompted an outpouring of sympathy from colleagues, highlighting the risks faced by specialist teams tasked with examining potentially lethal devices.

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