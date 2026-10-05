BT in talks in to save 900 jobs and millions of connections

BT Group has agreed to rescue TalkTalk’s consumer and wholesale operations from administration, securing around 900 jobs and protecting telecommunications services used by millions of customers and critical public services.

The intervention brings one of Britain’s largest telecoms groups into a business that had been heading towards collapse after efforts to secure an alternative buyer failed. It also places the government’s growing concern over the resilience of telecommunications infrastructure at the centre of an unusual corporate rescue.

BT said it had stepped in to acquire TalkTalk and its PlatformX Communications business, known as PXC, in what it described as a “genuinely unprecedented situation”.

The deal is intended to preserve continuity for TalkTalk’s 2.5mn customers and prevent disruption to services used by vulnerable households and organisations forming part of Britain’s critical national infrastructure.

Those connections extend well beyond conventional consumer broadband. TalkTalk customers include organisations supporting health services, emergency response, defence, education, transport, banking and government.

BT warned that a failure of the businesses could have caused “material harm” to vulnerable customers and threatened key emergency services.

The transaction follows urgent government intervention to facilitate a sale to BT after attempts to find another buyer for TalkTalk’s two businesses failed.

Administrators Alvarez & Marsal Europe said all 900 employees working across TalkTalk’s consumer and broadband operations and PXC would transfer to BT under the agreement, preserving employment as the group enters administration.

The rescue highlights the increasingly strategic role played by telecommunications companies in Britain’s economy. Broadband and mobile networks are no longer simply commercial utilities: they underpin hospitals, financial institutions, government departments and emergency services, making the failure of a major provider a potential public-interest crisis.

Lisa Nandy, secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, said the government had intervened because communications networks constituted vital national infrastructure.

“Phone and broadband services are vital national infrastructure,” she said.

“If TalkTalk services fail, there is a genuine risk to life and public services – including to hospitals, schools and emergency care.”

“These are unprecedented circumstances that require action now,” she added.

“That is why I am acting with urgency to ensure that impacts on public health, critical national infrastructure and supply to vulnerable customers are fully considered as part of this process.”

The government has issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice, allowing it to assess the wider consequences of the transaction once the Competition and Markets Authority has reported on potential competition concerns.

The intervention illustrates the tension between two competing priorities. BT’s acquisition could prevent a potentially disruptive collapse, but the combination also gives the incumbent telecoms group greater control over infrastructure and customers in a highly concentrated market.

For customers, however, the immediate priority is continuity rather than ownership. The government said TalkTalk customers did not need to take any action following the deal.

Allison Kirkby, BT Group’s chief executive, said the company had acted because of the potentially far-reaching consequences of failure.

“This is a genuinely unprecedented situation, where millions of citizens and businesses were at risk if TalkTalk had collapsed,” she said.

The rescue leaves BT responsible for integrating TalkTalk’s operations while regulators consider the competitive implications of the transaction.

But the episode has already exposed a deeper vulnerability in Britain’s digital economy: when a major communications provider approaches failure, the consequences can rapidly move beyond shareholders and creditors to hospitals, emergency services, businesses and households.

The government’s intervention therefore marks more than a corporate rescue. It is a recognition that, in an economy dependent on permanent connectivity, the collapse of a telecoms company can become a national infrastructure emergency.