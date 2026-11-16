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Robert Pattinson unveiled as new James Bond in shock casting announcement

by Tom Haines LLB Staff Reporter
written by Tom Haines LLB Staff Reporter 16th Nov 26 3:25 pm

Robert Pattinson has been named as the new James Bond, taking over one of cinema’s most iconic roles from Daniel Craig in a surprise casting decision.

The Twilight actor, 40, was officially unveiled on the 007 Instagram account, with a photograph of him in character accompanied by the simple declaration: “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.”

Pattinson will succeed Craig, who stepped away from the franchise after 2021’s No Time to Die, bringing an end to his 15-year tenure as the British secret agent.

In a statement to Variety, Pattinson described the appointment as the honour of a lifetime.

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime,” he said.

He thanked director Denis Villeneuve, producer Amy Pascal and the team at Amazon MGM Studios for their confidence, adding that the opportunity was a “dream come true”.

The announcement is likely to surprise fans and industry observers, with Pattinson having remained largely outside the bookmakers’ leading contenders in the run-up to the decision.

Names including Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi had been widely discussed as possible successors to Craig.

Pattinson emerged as a surprise candidate earlier this month after reportedly undergoing a series of screen tests with film executives.

His casting signals a new chapter for the long-running franchise, which has been searching for its next leading man since Craig’s departure.

Pattinson has since established himself as a versatile performer, moving beyond his early fame in Twilight through roles in films including The Batman and The Lighthouse.

The challenge now will be to make the role his own while carrying forward the legacy of a character whose screen history spans more than six decades.

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