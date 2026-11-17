More Londoners are packing up for Dubai, Lisbon, Sydney and Singapore than at any time since the pandemic.

Most of them have a clear idea of what their flight will cost. Very few know what it costs to send the contents of a London home after them, or how long it will take to arrive.

After years of moving families and businesses out of London, I can tell you the price is rarely the surprise.

The surprises are the paperwork, the timing, and the things people wish they had left behind.

What it actually costs

The biggest factor is volume, measured in cubic metres. A one-bedroom flat is usually 10 to 15 m³. A three-bedroom house is often 30 m³ or more. Distance matters less than most people expect, because the sea freight itself is often a smaller part of the bill than packing, customs and delivery.

As a guide, a door-to-door move from London to Dubai in 2026, including packing, shipping, customs clearance and delivery, looks like this:

Shared container: around £185 per m³, so roughly £1,850 to £3,700 for a one or two-bed flat. Cheapest, but slowest.

around £185 per m³, so roughly £1,850 to £3,700 for a one or two-bed flat. Cheapest, but slowest. 20ft container to yourself: around £8,000 for up to 30 m³, a typical two or three-bed home.

around £8,000 for up to 30 m³, a typical two or three-bed home. 40ft container to yourself: around £12,000 for up to 60 m³, a large family home.

around £12,000 for up to 60 m³, a large family home. Air freight: from around £1,300 for 250 kg of essentials, plus clearance and delivery at the other end.

Europe by road is usually cheaper, Australia and the Americas usually more. Whatever the destination, a proper survey, in person or by video, is the only way to get a fixed price rather than an estimate that grows on the day.

Customs after Brexit

Moving to the EU used to need almost no paperwork. Now every household move is an export from the UK and an import into the EU, with declarations at both ends.

The good news is that most countries let you bring used household goods in duty free when you are moving your main home there. In the EU this is called Transfer of Residence relief, and in places like the UAE and Australia similar rules apply. What it usually needs is proof that you are moving: a residence permit or visa, a tenancy or purchase contract, and a detailed inventory of what you are shipping.

Get those documents in order before the goods leave London. A container that arrives without them can sit at the port for weeks, collecting storage charges.

When to start

For an international move, eight to twelve weeks before you fly is about right to book a survey. That gives time to compare quotes, sort the paperwork and get a packing date that suits you, rather than whatever is left.

Then plan around transit times. A container to the Middle East or Asia usually takes three to six weeks door to door, longer to Australia. Air freight takes about a week. That is why many families send a small air shipment of essentials to arrive with them, and the rest by sea.

In London, also allow a few weeks for a parking suspension outside your home. Most councils need at least ten working days’ notice, and a removal lorry with nowhere to park is an expensive problem.

The mistakes we see most

Shipping before the visa. Goods often cannot clear customs without your residence visa, so they wait at the port while charges build up. Shipping everything. You pay by volume. A worn sofa can cost more to ship than to replace, and many rentals abroad come furnished or with built-in wardrobes. Choosing on price alone. A low quote that excludes destination charges, customs or delivery is not a low quote. Ask exactly what is included at both ends. Skipping insurance. Standard carrier liability is very limited. Proper marine insurance, based on a valued inventory, costs little compared with the goods. Leaving it late. The best packing dates and container bookings go first, especially in summer and before the school year.

The bottom line

Moving abroad from London does not have to be expensive or stressful. Decide what is really worth taking, start early, get your paperwork ready before anything ships, and make sure your quote covers the whole journey, door to door.

Cicero Almeida is the founder of Dumond Moving & Storage, a Wimbledon-based removals company that handles international removals for London families and businesses.