Impotent police beg October 7 protesters to stay away, then let disrespectful march go ahead

Britain faces a renewed test of its approach to pro-Palestinian demonstrations after police confirmed that a student march will take place in central London on the third anniversary of the October 7 attacks, despite warnings over its impact on Jewish communities.

The Metropolitan Police has imposed strict conditions on the demonstration, but Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman said officers would not ask the Home Secretary to ban it because the legal threshold for doing so had not been met.

The decision leaves the march scheduled for Wednesday, when students are expected to travel through central London between the King’s College London and University College London areas.

The timing has generated particular concern. October 7 marks the anniversary of Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel, when about 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were taken hostage. For Jewish communities in Britain, the date has become one of mourning and heightened security.

Harman said the Met understood the concerns surrounding the demonstration but argued that police powers to prohibit a procession were deliberately subject to a high legal threshold.

“We hear the calls for this event to be banned,” he said. “The police cannot ban protests and can only ask the Home Secretary to do so if the risk of serious disorder is so high that it can’t be managed by conditions. That high bar is not met here.”

The force has instead imposed a detailed set of restrictions. Protesters must assemble at Lincoln’s Inn Fields by 12.30pm, follow a prescribed route through Remnant Street, Kingsway and Southampton Row before reaching Russell Square, and disperse by 2pm.

Face coverings intended to conceal identities will be prohibited. Anyone breaching the conditions can be arrested.

The Met has also warned that chants or placards calling for “intifada”, supporting proscribed organisations or encouraging unlawful extremism could lead to arrests. Police have said they will take a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime.

The dispute has been complicated by the difficulty police have faced in identifying an individual willing to accept responsibility as the formal organiser.

Harman said officers could identify groups involved through social media, but had not yet identified a specific individual prepared to acknowledge being the organiser. That could create potential legal issues under Section 11 of the Public Order Act, although the Met stressed that the absence of an identified organiser does not itself provide the legal basis for banning the march.

The force has urged students to reconsider attending.

“I would like to take this opportunity – again – to call on anyone intending to join this march to please reflect on the impact and distress it will cause on this very significant date, and exercise your right to protest on a different day,” Harman said.

A separate demonstration planned for Marble Arch has also been subject to police restrictions because of concerns about people attending nearby synagogues.

The wider policing operation comes as the Met prepares for multiple demonstrations and events across London during an exceptionally sensitive week. The force has said hundreds of officers will be deployed, while stressing that most protesters at previous demonstrations have acted peacefully and lawfully.

The episode highlights the difficult balance facing British authorities: protecting the right to lawful protest while preventing intimidation, hate crime and serious disruption.

For Jewish communities, the decision to hold a pro-Palestinian march on the anniversary of October 7 has inevitably intensified concerns over security and public space.

For police, however, the question is narrower. The issue is not whether the demonstration is politically controversial, but whether the statutory threshold for preventing it has been reached.

The Met has concluded that it has not — leaving London facing a highly charged day in which the enforcement of protest conditions will be watched as closely as the demonstration itself.