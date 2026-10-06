Four questions to ask before you deposit a single dollar at an online poker table

You’ve decided to try real money poker online. You’ve watched the YouTube tutorials, you understand pot odds well enough, and you’re ready to put some skin in the game. This is the part nobody walks you through: the four questions you need to answer before you ever hit the deposit button.

Skip them and you can lose money before a single card is dealt.

Step 1 – Is it actually legal where you live?

Legal status varies sharply by country and, within some countries, by region. In the UK, online poker is fully regulated under the UK Gambling Commission. In Canada, federally licensed sites operate alongside provincially run platforms like those in Ontario.

In Brazil, a federal licensing framework for online gaming came into force in 2025. Across Spanish-speaking Latin America the picture is patchier – Mexico, for instance, currently permits online poker even though live poker in physical venues sits in a legal grey zone.

The point is: don’t assume. Spend ten minutes on your national regulator’s website before you spend a penny. If you’re in a market where it’s permitted, you’ll be playing with full consumer protections.

If you’re not sure, that uncertainty is itself a red flag worth resolving first.

Step 2 – Does the site actually hold a licence?

A licence isn’t just a logo in the footer. It means the site has passed financial audits, uses a certified random number generator, and is legally obligated to pay you what you win. Reputable rooms display their licence number and the issuing authority clearly – you should be able to cross-reference it on the regulator’s own database in under two minutes.

For UK players, look for a UK Gambling Commission licence. For players elsewhere in Europe or Latin America, a Malta Gaming Authority licence carries genuine weight. A site with no verifiable licence is a site that can freeze your funds with no accountability.

Check before you deposit, not after you’ve won something you can’t withdraw.

GGPoker, as one example, holds a UK Gambling Commission licence for UK players and a Malta Gaming Authority licence for broader international markets – both verifiable directly with those regulators. That kind of dual licensing matters because it means independent oversight in multiple jurisdictions, not just one rubber stamp.

Step 3 – What does rake actually cost you per hand?

Rake is the small percentage the house takes from each pot – usually 2.5% to 5%, capped at a fixed amount per hand. It sounds trivial. It isn’t.

Consider a concrete example. Say you play 30 hands an hour at a £0.50/£1 cash table, and the average pot you’re involved in is £20. At 4% rake that’s £0.80 taken per hand you play.

Over a three-hour session, you’ve paid roughly £72 in rake before your results even matter. If you’re a break-even player strategically, rake is what makes you a losing player financially.

This is why rakeback programs exist, and why they’re worth understanding before you pick a table. GGPoker’s Ocean Rewards program (which replaced the older Ocean Rewards structure in January 2026) returns a portion of your rake as cashback through a tiered system – the more you play, the higher your tier and the better your return rate.

It’s not a flat percentage; it scales dynamically, which means even recreational players at lower tiers recover something meaningful over time.

Comparing rooms requires looking at the rake structure and what the loyalty program gives back. Those two numbers together tell you the real cost of playing there.

Step 4 – What happens to your deposit bonus?

Deposit bonuses look generous on the surface. A 100% match up to a certain amount sounds like free money. It isn’t – not immediately, anyway.

Bonus funds are almost always locked until you meet a playthrough requirement, which means you need to generate a specific amount of rake before the bonus converts to withdrawable cash. A typical structure might require you to earn 5x or 6x the bonus amount in rake before it releases.

On a £200 bonus at 6x, that’s £1,200 in rake generated – which at the example rate above could mean hundreds of hours at low stakes before you see a penny of it.

That’s not a reason to avoid bonuses. It’s a reason to read the terms first and calculate whether the playthrough is realistic at the stakes you intend to play. If you’re a casual player putting in a few hours a week, a large bonus with a steep requirement might never pay out.

A smaller, lower-requirement offer might actually be worth more to you in practice.

The same logic applies to tournament tickets and freeroll entries – check whether they expire before you can use them.

Run the checklist in order

These four questions work as a sequence because each one gates the next. If the answer to question one is “it’s not legal here,” questions two through four are moot. If the site fails question two, the rake structure in question three is irrelevant because you might not get paid.

Run them in order, and you’ll sidestep the mistakes that cost players money before they’ve even seen a flop.

Once you’ve cleared all four, you’re in a position to actually focus on poker online as a skill game rather than a guessing game about whether the platform is trustworthy. If you want to go further, GGPoker also runs official WSOP satellites starting from $0.50, which gives you a structured path from cash games into major tournament play once you’ve got the basics sorted.

Do the unsexy admin first. Everything else gets easier from there.

Please play responsibly. For more information and advice visit https://www.begambleaware.org

Content is not intended for an audience under 18 years of age