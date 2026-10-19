Flying from Alicante this Christmas? Don’t leave airport parking until the last minute

Christmas travel has a habit of beginning long before the flight itself.

There are presents to buy, suitcases to pack, family arrangements to confirm and, for many Costa Blanca residents, the familiar December journey through Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

One part of that journey is surprisingly easy to leave until the last minute: the car.

For someone flying away for only two or three days, parking may seem like a relatively small detail. Christmas, New Year and early-January trips, however, are often longer, involve more luggage and take place when thousands of other travellers are making similar plans.

That makes airport parking worth organising before departure day arrives. Alicante’s winter travel market should not be underestimated. According to AENA,

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport handled 1,106,689 passengers in January 2026 — 4.7

per cent more than in January 2025 and a record for the month.

For travellers using Costa Blanca’s main airport, winter convenience can therefore matter just as much as it does during the summer season.

Christmas travel already has enough moving parts

Travelling at Christmas rarely means heading to the airport with one small suitcase.

Families may be carrying presents, additional winter clothing and children’s luggage, while longer trips often mean bigger cases and more belongings to move between the car and terminal.

Adding a remote parking location, unloading everything and transferring to the airport creates another stage in an already busy journey.

This is one reason valet parking can be particularly useful during the festive period.

With Park-King Alicante Airport parking, travellers can arrange to hand over their vehicle close to the terminal before continuing with their journey, rather than searching for a parking space and then transporting luggage from the parking area.

For families heading abroad for Christmas, couples taking a New Year break or residents returning to the UK and other parts of Europe, removing that extra transfer can make departure day considerably simpler.

Different trips require different types of parking

There is no single parking option that suits every traveller.

Someone leaving Alicante for four nights may mainly be interested in convenience and price. A traveller going away for several weeks may place greater importance on where the vehicle will be kept during that time.

Outdoor valet parking offers a relatively straightforward option: the customer hands over the vehicle and the parking team takes care of parking it in a monitored outdoor area.

Covered parking can appeal to travellers who want greater protection from prolonged exposure to the weather, particularly when a car will remain parked for a longer period.

There are also premium options for owners who prefer private or fully covered storage for luxury, performance, classic or particularly valuable vehicles.

The important point is to choose the parking arrangement around the length of the trip and the needs of the vehicle rather than treating every airport stay in exactly the same way.

Longer Christmas trips change the calculation

The festive season often involves longer periods away from home.

Some Costa Blanca residents travel abroad for several weeks to spend Christmas and New Year with family. Others leave Spain during part of the winter or travel regularly between Alicante and another European city.

For these travellers, parking is not simply a question of finding somewhere to leave a car for a weekend.

Vehicle protection, ease of collection on return and the cost of repeated stays all become more relevant.

Planning before the day of the flight also gives travellers more time to compare outdoor, covered and premium options instead of choosing purely on availability at the last moment.

What if Alicante Airport is part of your routine?

Christmas can also be a useful point in the year to look back at how often you have actually flown.

One or two airport journeys may make individual parking bookings the obvious option. Six, eight or ten trips over the course of a year can be a different matter.

Frequent flyers, business travellers, Costa Blanca second-home owners and residents who regularly travel between Spain and the UK or elsewhere in Europe may benefit from approaching airport parking as an annual requirement rather than a series of unrelated bookings.

For those travellers, annual valet parking in Alicante can provide an alternative to organising and paying for a new parking stay before every journey.

The idea is particularly relevant for people whose car remains in Alicante while they travel frequently throughout the year.

Instead of starting the parking search again before every flight, an annual arrangement can become part of a regular airport routine.

Annual parking is not only about price

Cost is naturally one consideration, but frequent travellers may also value predictability.

Knowing in advance where the vehicle will be left, how the handover works and what type of parking is included can remove one variable from repeated airport journeys.

Park-King offers different annual membership levels for drivers with different requirements, including outdoor, covered and premium arrangements.

Travellers considering that approach can review the Park-King annual membership plans and compare the level of vehicle protection and service included before deciding whether a

longer-term arrangement makes sense for their travel pattern.

An annual plan will not be the right choice for everyone. Someone who flies once or twice a year may still be better served by individual bookings.

But for people travelling regularly, comparing the annual cost with the combined cost and inconvenience of repeated short-term arrangements can be worthwhile.

December and January should not be treated as quiet months

Alicante remains active throughout the festive period.

The city’s official tourism programme traditionally stretches from late November through Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the Three Kings celebrations in early January.

That activity, together with the large number of international passengers using Alicante Airport during winter, is a reminder that the end of summer does not mean the end of busy travel periods.

The airport serves a substantial international population throughout the year, including residents, holiday-home owners and travellers maintaining connections between the Costa Blanca and northern Europe.

Christmas adds another layer of demand because many of those journeys take place within the same relatively short period.

Booking parking earlier can therefore provide more choice, especially for travellers who specifically want covered or premium vehicle storage.

When somebody else is handling your car, details matter

Airport valet parking involves more trust than simply paying for a parking bay.

Customers are handing over their vehicle, often for several days or weeks, so it is sensible to understand exactly how the service works.

Before booking, travellers should check where the vehicle handover takes place, what type of parking is included, what security arrangements are in place and how the car will be returned after the flight home.

Recent customer feedback can also provide useful context, particularly regarding collection procedures, communication and the condition of vehicles when they are returned.

The cheapest option is not automatically the most suitable one, just as the most expensive option is not necessary for every trip.

The right choice depends on the traveller, the car and the length of time away.

Choose the parking around the journey

A couple flying away for four nights may have very different priorities from a Costa Blanca homeowner leaving Spain for six weeks.

Likewise, someone travelling with an everyday family car may choose differently from a driver leaving a high-value vehicle behind.

A family travelling with young children may prioritise the shortest possible transfer between car and terminal, while a frequent flyer may care more about having a repeatable system that works throughout the year.

Thinking about those priorities before booking makes it easier to choose the appropriate service rather than simply looking for whatever parking is available immediately before departure.

One less Christmas job to think about

The best airport arrangements are often the ones passengers barely notice.

You arrive, hand over the car, take the luggage towards check-in and start thinking about the journey ahead rather than what is happening behind you.

With Christmas and New Year travel bringing enough planning of their own, airport parking is one task that makes sense to organise early.

It may only be a small part of the overall trip, but sorting it in advance can remove an unnecessary source of last-minute friction.

Because Christmas travel should begin with the destination — not with driving around Alicante looking for somewhere to leave the car.