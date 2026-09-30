Retirement warning: Triple lock axe puts greater pressure on savers to fund their own future

Bond markets have offered a muted welcome to plans to scrap the State Pension triple lock, with gilt yields edging lower as investors assess the potential for future savings.

The initial reaction suggests the proposal has avoided an immediate bond-market backlash. But government borrowing costs remain elevated, with investors turning their attention to other spending commitments that could quickly absorb any savings from pension reform.

The triple lock guarantees that the State Pension rises each year by whichever is highest: average earnings growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent.

While the existing commitment is set to remain in place for the current Parliament, scrapping the mechanism after the next general election appears increasingly likely. That would leave future pension payments less directly protected against rises in wages and prices, depending on the replacement policy adopted.

For gilt investors, however, the central question is what happens to the money saved.

Much of any reduction in pension spending is expected to be redirected towards social care, while the prospect of bringing water companies back into public ownership could create another substantial call on public finances.

The result is that a measure which could improve the government’s long-term spending position does not necessarily translate into a sustained reduction in borrowing requirements.

That helps explain the cautious reaction in the gilt market. Yields have fallen only slightly, while investors continue to scrutinise the government’s wider fiscal plans and the credibility of its approach to managing debt.

For households, the proposed change carries a separate implication: the State Pension may become a less reliable source of income growth in retirement.

Savers therefore face a greater incentive to build private pension wealth rather than assuming the State will maintain purchasing power indefinitely.

Susannah Streeter, Chief Investment Strategist at Wealth Club said: “Bond markets are staying wary despite signs the Burnham administration will take bold steps to rethink government spending priorities by axing the triple lock for the State pension. There remains nervousness about the scale of the government’s ambitions, when it has so little wriggle room.

10-year gilt yields dropped back very slightly, as rumours swirled about the move to scrap the mechanism to help fund the creaking social care system, but investors are also digesting the government’s willingness to remove the ban on public ownership of water companies, which could pave the way for a raft of renationalisations. Although the Prime Minister does appear to have pulled off the trick of not unnerving markets further, he still faces an uphill battle to keep bond investors on side, especially at a time when the energy crisis risks causing inflationary pressures to pop up across the board.

The scrapping of the triple lock does raise big questions for people still building their pension pots. If future State Pension increases are no longer guaranteed to keep pace with earnings, people approaching retirement could find that the income they receive from the State makes up a smaller proportion of their previous salary. The goalposts have kept moving, with the age of drawing a pension having crept higher in recent years and set to increase again to 68 by 2046. These incremental changes don’t mean that people should suddenly assume the State Pension is going to disappear. But they do indicate that savers may need to think much more carefully about how much retirement income they need to generate themselves. As we’ve seen from this move, trying to predict exactly what governments might do over the next few decades is a difficult game to win. Building financial resilience so you have room to manoeuvre whatever happens is a much more sensible one.

For those with several years or decades still to go before retirement, it’s abundantly clear that the private pension pot may need to do more of the heavy lifting. The State Pension remains an important foundation for retirement income, but people approaching retirement may increasingly need to rely on their own savings and investments to provide the income they want and to help bridge any gap between State Pension payments and their previous standard of living. The objective should be to build a retirement pot with enough scale and diversification to provide options if the State Pension no longer keeps pace with wages.

The key question for savers is no longer simply how much they can expect from the State Pension, but how much income they will need in retirement and how much they need to build themselves to fill the gap.