England turns 1,100, but ministers would rather save £2bn than celebrate a bank holiday

England could miss the chance to celebrate its 1,100th birthday next year, with historians accusing the Government of ignoring a defining moment in the nation’s history despite calls for a commemorative bank holiday.

The anniversary marks July 12, 927, when Athelstan was recognised as “King of the English” after uniting the kingdoms of Mercia and Wessex and extending his authority across the north.

Yet ministers have no current plans for a national celebration, despite growing pressure from politicians and historians to recognise the milestone.

Tom Holland, co-host of The Rest is History podcast, told The Times that the lack of enthusiasm was “ludicrous”.

“It is ludicrous that we have this opportunity to mark the birth of our country and nobody cares,” he said, adding that discussions among interested parties had gone “absolutely nowhere”.

Athelstan’s achievement is widely regarded as a defining moment in the formation of England. After expelling the Vikings from York, he secured the acceptance of his overlordship by kings from Scotland and Wales on July 12, 927.

The Kingdom of England subsequently endured until the creation of the United Kingdom in 1707, apart from the period of the Commonwealth.

Despite the historical significance, efforts to secure official recognition have struggled to gain momentum.

Sir Ed Davey, whose constituency includes the place where Athelstan was crowned, has led calls for July 12 to become a bank holiday. Reform MP Andrew Rosindell has also raised the proposal in Parliament.

However, the Government has pointed to the economic consequences of an additional public holiday.

“While an additional bank holiday may benefit some communities and sectors, the cost to the economy is considerable,” ministers said in response to a parliamentary question.

“The latest analysis estimates the cost to the UK economy for a one-off bank holiday to be around £2billion.”

Public support for the proposal has also yet to gather significant momentum. A petition on the Parliament website calling for the holiday has attracted only 326 signatures.

Campaign group England’s 1,100th is meanwhile developing educational material for schools in an effort to raise awareness of the anniversary.

Holland argues that celebrating Athelstan would mean recognising more than the creation of a political kingdom.

He said the king represented traditions that continue to shape England, including the rule of law and a commitment to charity.

“It’s not just the conquest and annexation of the north, but the tradition he embodies and represents carries into the present,” he said.

The historian added that England’s “long and valuable traditions” deserved recognition, warning that national identity and institutions did not simply appear without an origin.

“They have an origin,” he said.

For supporters, the debate is therefore about more than the cost of giving workers a day off. It is about whether England is willing to recognise the historical foundations of the country it has become.