Bond rout leaves Healey facing tax rises or spending cuts

Britain’s public finances are coming under renewed pressure from a global bond sell-off, with gilt yields climbing towards their highest level in almost two decades and leaving Chancellor John Healey with less room for manoeuvre ahead of October’s Budget.

The yield on 10-year UK government bonds has risen to 5.38%, close to last week’s peak, as investors reassess the outlook for inflation, interest rates and government borrowing. Healey is due to deliver his Budget on October 28, with the latest market moves threatening to further erode the fiscal headroom available to the government.

Nigel Green, chief executive of deVere Group, said: “Britain’s budget is being written in the bond market right now.

“Investors worldwide are dumping government debt, and the UK is standing squarely in the firing line. Every tick higher in gilt yields lands on the taxpayer.”

The pressure is part of a wider sell-off in sovereign debt. The 30-year US Treasury yield has reached 5.444%, its highest level since 2004, as concerns over persistent inflation, fuelled in part by the energy shock, have spread across major bond markets.

Britain is particularly exposed because gilt yields have risen sharply since Labour entered government in July 2024. The 10-year yield has increased by about 1.3 percentage points over that period, while annual government debt-interest costs are now running at roughly £200bn.

“Around £200bn a year goes to lenders before a single nurse, teacher or soldier is paid,” Green said. “It’s a staggering drain on the nation, and it’s getting bigger by the week.

“Each quarter point rise in gilt yields adds about £2.5bn to annual interest costs. The arithmetic is brutal, and it compounds.”

The rise in borrowing costs has already put pressure on the fiscal buffer inherited from the previous Budget. Analysts estimate that more than half of the roughly £24bn margin against the government’s fiscal rules has been eroded.

Healey has pledged to maintain a margin for uncertainty, but the latest market moves mean that cushion could be substantially smaller when the Treasury’s calculations are finalised.

The timing of the gilt sell-off is particularly important because the Office for Budget Responsibility bases its forecasts on market expectations during a confidential reference period. A sustained rise in borrowing costs during that window could therefore have a direct impact on the Budget arithmetic.

Green said the government faced a difficult choice between rebuilding its fiscal buffer and limiting the immediate tax and spending impact.

“The chancellor’s walking into a trap. A thin buffer practically invites the bond market to test it.

“Rebuild it properly and he’s staring at painful tax rises or deep spending cuts. There’s no cheap way out.

“Promising a ‘focused’ budget and parking the big spending decisions until next year won’t calm markets for long. Investors want credibility, and they want it now.”

The pressure on the Treasury is being compounded by monetary policy.

Bank Rate stands at 3.75% after a split vote this month, with three members of the Monetary Policy Committee voting for an increase. UK inflation reached 3.1% in August, while the Bank of England expects consumer price inflation to rise above 4% early next year.

The Bank’s chief economist has warned that the longer energy prices remain elevated, the greater the likelihood that interest rates will need to stay higher for longer. Financial markets are currently pricing in a roughly 67% probability of a November rate increase.

“Britain has the worst possible mix: sticky inflation, sluggish growth and a government with almost no fiscal cushion left,” Green said.

“When the central bank and the bond market tighten the screws together, households feel it first.”

Higher gilt yields also feed through into household borrowing costs as lenders reprice mortgages.

Homeowners coming off ultra-low fixed-rate deals face refinancing at considerably higher rates than those available when many existing mortgages were agreed, creating another potential drag on household spending.

“Homeowners rolling off cheap fixes are about to discover what a 5% gilt market really costs,” Green said. “For millions of families, trading screens will have more say over their finances this autumn than anything announced in Westminster.”

For investors, the latest moves underscore the sensitivity of UK assets to both global borrowing costs and domestic fiscal credibility.

Green said investors and savers should “stress test” their finances for a prolonged period of elevated interest rates, review currency exposure and examine portfolios for excessive exposure to assets vulnerable to higher borrowing costs.

“The bond market has fired its warning shot. Healey ignores it at his peril,” he said.