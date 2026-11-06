For the Sport24.lt Team, which tracks Lithuania’s sports and iGaming sector, the announcement from Barclays carried a particular resonance. The bank confirmed roughly 5,000 job cuts over the course of this year, with around 1,000 already completed in the first half and the remainder scheduled before year-end. CEO CS Venkatakrishnan stated that AI was driving the “bulk of efficiency gains” — a claim that landed with weight in markets where automated systems are not theoretical. The editorial team pointed to the Sport24 portal in Lithuania as a market where automated risk-scoring, fraud-detection and personalised-customer models already carry much of the day-to-day operational load, displacing back-office headcount rather than merely supplementing it.

The same automated risk and fraud systems banks are citing to justify thousands of redundancies have been running core operations in Lithuania’s online betting sector for years. This is not a future threat — it is the current operating model.

Barclays’ AI pivot from skepticism to structural strategy

The cuts at Barclays affect approximately 5% of the bank’s global workforce and sit inside a broader plan to deliver more than £1.1bn in savings by 2027, according to City A.M. What makes the announcement notable is not the scale alone but the explicit attribution. Venkatakrishnan told investors that AI was the engine behind the efficiency progress, adding: “It has an important role to play and may have a more important role to play in the future.”

That framing represents a sharp departure from his position just months earlier. In May, Venkat had acknowledged that the “fundamental impact” of AI was coming but said he didn’t quite see it “yet.” By the Q3 update, that cautious wait-and-see posture had been replaced with direct credit. The pivot is deliberate. Banks do not revise CEO-level public positioning on technology between spring and autumn without intent, and Venkat’s shift signals that AI’s contribution to cost reduction has become concrete enough to name in front of analysts and investors. His qualification — “AI is the icing on the cake not the cake” — softened the message without altering its direction.

NatWest’s parallel reduction and a CEO’s careful reframing

NatWest followed a similar trajectory. The bank cut its total headcount by 1,000 in the last quarter alone, bringing the year-to-date total to 1,400 reductions. Those figures exclude the Evelyn Partners acquisition, and roughly a quarter of the cuts were tied to the sale of its Mentor consultancy. Strip out those corporate transactions and the underlying workforce reduction is still meaningful.

The bank delivered £420m in annual savings across the first nine months of the year, supported by its simplification programme and new technology investment. Its cost-to-income ratio fell to 45.7%, down from 47.8% in the same period a year earlier, with a stated target of below 45% by 2028.

CEO Paul Thwaite pushed back on the framing that AI is purely a headcount-reduction tool. “It’s too often framed in quite a narrow way around efficiency,” he said. On the composition of the 1,400 figure, Thwaite noted: “We’ve acquired some businesses and we’ve also sold some businesses… there’s no single change that’s influencing the numbers.” The pushback is legitimate as far as it goes. But the numbers themselves — the ratio improvement, the savings total, the quarterly cut figure — tell a story that the language around them does not fully contain.

Morgan Stanley’s 400,000 forecast frames the sector’s direction

Barclays and NatWest are not acting in isolation. Lloyds has set a £2bn savings target to be achieved by 2030, following a prior five-year strategy that had already delivered £2bn in savings. Finance chief William Chalmers described AI as an “important overall efficiency tool.” The language across the sector is converging.

Morgan Stanley doubled its forecast for AI-driven job losses across European banking to 400,000, representing roughly 20% of the continent’s banking workforce. That figure provides the systemic frame within which the individual bank announcements sit. Will Howlett, financials analyst at Quilter Cheviot, offered the clearest articulation of what the current moment represents.

“Banks have spent heavily on technology for years, but we are increasingly reaching the point where that investment translates into fewer people being required to run the business,” Howlett said. The investor question that follows, he noted, is whether banks can convert that investment into sustainably lower costs without compromising growth. That is the test the sector has now set itself.

Rate pressure gives cost-cutting an added edge

Underlying the AI narrative is a revenue problem that makes efficiency cuts more urgent. Net interest income has been sliding since the Bank of England began cutting rates. Rates remain well below the 5.25% high reached between August 2023 and 2024, with the Bank of England expected to raise to 4% — a recovery, but a partial one.

NatWest’s own guidance illustrated the pressure directly. The bank forecast its net interest margin reaching 2.5% in 2027, a figure that missed the 2.62% consensus. Jefferies equity analyst Jonathan Pierce said the miss contributed to a “knee-jerk” reaction in shares. His broader read on the earnings season was pointed: the “band-aid [was] torn off this season” for revenue expectations, with share price reactions across the banks running “larger than we might have thought.”

That framing suggests the sector has crossed a threshold. When revenue expectations are being reset at the same moment that AI-attributable headcount reductions are accelerating, the combination is not a quarterly fluctuation. It is a structural reset, and the banks cutting staff now appear to be responding to both pressures simultaneously rather than managing one against the other.

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