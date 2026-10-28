Aston Martin turnaround gathers pace as £850,000 Valhalla supercar lifts sales

Aston Martin has reported signs of progress in its attempt to revive the fortunes of the loss-making luxury carmaker, with demand for its £850,000 Valhalla supercar helping to lift revenues despite mounting geopolitical and trade pressures.

The British marque said third-quarter revenues rose 36 per cent to £389mn compared with the same period last year, while its pre-tax loss narrowed to £77mn from £112mn. The results offer fresh evidence that billionaire chairman Lawrence Stroll’s turnaround is beginning to gain traction, although the company remains firmly in the red.

The Valhalla, Aston Martin’s first plug-in hybrid, mid-engined supercar, has become a central pillar of the strategy to improve profitability by selling fewer, more expensive vehicles.

The company had delivered about 350 Valhallas by the end of September and remained on track to reach approximately 500 by the end of the year. The model helped drive a 25 per cent increase in average selling prices this year, underscoring the importance of its ultra-luxury positioning as the carmaker seeks to strengthen its financial foundations.

Aston Martin has also unveiled the Valhalla Spider, an open-top version of the supercar, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2027.

The progress marks a welcome development for a business that has struggled with persistent losses, high costs and the challenge of sustaining demand in a fiercely competitive luxury-car market.

In February, Aston Martin announced plans to cut up to nearly 600 jobs across the group after reporting deeper annual losses, highlighting the pressure on Stroll’s restructuring programme to deliver meaningful financial improvements.

On Wednesday, the company said its “transformation programme” was paying off and forecast a stronger financial performance in 2026.

Chief executive Adrian Hallmark said the latest results demonstrated “tangible and consistent progress towards the financial transformation”. He added that he expected the “momentum” to continue into the final quarter.

But the recovery remains vulnerable to external shocks. Aston Martin cited uncertainty over potential additional US tariffs, changes to China’s taxes on ultra-luxury cars and its dependence on a stable network of global suppliers.

“The conflict in the Middle East has presented the latest macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty,” the company said.

It added that it had managed to “limit the direct impact” of the conflict on its business during the year, while warning that it would remain alert to potential effects on global demand and supply chains.

For Aston Martin, the Valhalla represents more than a new flagship model: it is a test of whether technological investment and premium pricing can translate into sustainable profitability. Higher revenues and a smaller quarterly loss suggest the strategy is making headway. The more difficult task will be converting that progress into consistent profits while navigating an increasingly unpredictable global market.