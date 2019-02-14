Airbus halts production of A380 superjumbo

Airbus have announced Thursday morning, they are to end production of its flagship A380 superjumbo.

Tom Enders chief executive of Airbus spoke of the “painful” decision being forced to end production due a lacklustre demand. Emirates cut their orderbook of the A380 from 162 to 123 of the aircraft, the airline is still to take delivery of 14 A380’s.

The wings, landing gear and engines are made in the UK, Airbus said it will “start discussions with its social partners in the next few weeks regarding the 3,000 to 3,500 positions potentially impacted over the next three years.”

200 of these jobs are in Britain, according to the BBC.

Enders said, “The A380 is not only an outstanding engineering and industrial achievement. Passengers all over the world love to fly on this great aircraft. Hence today’s announcement is painful for us and the A380 communities worldwide.

“But, keep in mind that A380s will still roam the skies for many years to come and Airbus will of course continue to fully support the A380 operators.”