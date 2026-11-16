The US ETF market took in $211 billion during October 2026, its second-biggest monthly intake, State Street Investment Management figures show. ETF Express published the figures on 3 November, putting the year’s total at $1.75 trillion.

The equity buying provides a backdrop for gambling-sector investors. Online wagering, the business of 1xbet Republic of Ireland, is one activity represented within broader digital investment mandates. A fund’s name alone may not show how much of its portfolio is tied to betting.

Bond demand sets a new monthly record

Of October’s intake, $74 billion went to bond ETFs. That is a monthly record for the category and follows five other months above $50 billion. Their 2026 total exceeds $542 billion.

That buying accompanied a rebound in broad core bonds, which returned more than 2.4% after their worst month in over four years. Within government bond ETFs, the preference remained concentrated towards shorter maturities.

Government bond ETF maturity October inflows Short term $7.145 billion Intermediate $4.942 billion Longer than ten years $287 million

Longer government maturities lagged behind the shorter end of the curve in attracting money. Corporate debt also found buyers: $9.3 billion went to investment-grade funds and $2 billion to high-yield funds.

Equity buying favours domestic exposure

Equity ETFs took in $140 billion. US exposures captured $112 billion, or roughly 80% of that amount, reversing the stronger flow share that non-US funds had enjoyed earlier in the year.

Other records extended across investment styles:

Active ETFs attracted $66 billion during October.

Their year-to-date inflows reached $637 billion.

Equity income strategies passed $100 billion in year-to-date inflows.

An active fund may own bonds or equities, and an equity income portfolio may be actively managed. These labels overlap. Adding their inflows to the asset-class totals would count some of the same demand twice.

One portfolio shows why the mandate matters for betting exposure. The fund formerly called VanEck Gaming ETF took the Digital Native Economy name on 8 April 2026. Online gambling and iGaming software remain within its index’s eligible activities, but they now sit alongside a broader range of digital businesses.

Different datasets produce different totals

State Street’s $211 billion figure is not the only published estimate. ETF.com reported $204.3 billion for October on 2 November, with year-to-date inflows above $1.7 trillion. The published totals differ by $6.7 billion.

In ETF.com’s figures, domestic shares drew $78.7 billion and domestic bonds $59.7 billion. The international allocations were smaller: $34.5 billion for equities and $14.3 billion for fixed income.

Those figures should remain attached to their source. Combining one provider’s headline total with another provider’s category breakdown would produce an inconsistent account of the month. Both reports nevertheless describe substantial net buying despite unsettled markets.

The Investment Company Institute supplied a weekly measure on 3 November. It estimated net ETF share issuance of $45.91 billion for the week ended 28 October, with issuance exceeding redemptions. That release covers a week rather than the complete calendar month.

For funds holding gambling-related equities, rising subscriptions do not remove the operating pressures described in their investment documents. VanEck’s April prospectus identifies discretionary spending and regulatory or licensing changes as factors that can affect digital betting businesses’ profitability. Those company-level conditions remain relevant even during a strong month for the ETF industry.

An annual record was already in place

The record had fallen before October. At the end of September, State Street put 2026 inflows at more than $1.54 trillion; 2025’s full-year record was $1.52 trillion.

The additional October buying therefore extended an existing record rather than creating the first annual milestone. State Street’s earlier projection of $2.3 trillion for the full year remained a forecast, not money already received.

ETF.com put assets in US-listed funds at about $16.55 trillion. That stock of assets is a different measure from monthly net buying, and neither figure establishes how an individual fund performed.

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