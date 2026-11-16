Street Screen Media launches OOH Digital mobile screens across UK and Europe

Street Screen Media, a division of Love Creative Marketing, has launched its out-of-home (OOH) digital mobile screens across the UK and Europe. The new service places eye-catching digital displays, accompanied by brand ambassadors, on busy high streets and in high footfall areas, giving advertisers a cost-effective way to reach people in the moment.



The announcement comes as more brands look for physical advertising options that are flexible, measurable in reach, and affordable. Mobile screens allow businesses to take part in outdoor advertising without paying for the fixed cost of a large billboard.

Screens that go where the audience is

A static billboard waits for people to walk past. Street Screen Media’s screens move to them. Positioned in city centres, shopping streets, transport hubs and event areas, the displays put a brand’s message directly into the path of shoppers, commuters, visitors and local residents.

The screens run during the day and at night, extending a campaign’s visibility well beyond normal trading hours. Content can be video or still images, giving advertisers freedom to choose the format that best tells their story, whether that is a short product film or a simple promotional offer.

People as well as pixels

Each screen is supported by a brand ambassador. Ambassadors can wear or distribute a client’s product, hand out leaflets and samples, and answer questions from curious passers-by. This pairing of digital advertising with a real conversation helps brands move from being seen to being remembered.

For campaigns tied to a product launch, pop-up store or live event, the ambassador can also point people towards a venue, website or offer, turning interest on the street into action.

Update adverts whenever you need to

Screens are controlled remotely, so creative can be changed as often as a campaign requires. There is no waiting for printing, no installation crews and no extra production fees for a simple update. A time-limited promotion can go live within hours, a message can be adjusted for a different audience, and a campaign can be refreshed if results suggest a change of approach.

This level of control is especially useful for sectors where timing is everything, such as hospitality, retail, entertainment and ticketed events.

A fraction of the cost of a billboard

Advertisers can take a one-in-six share of screen time, in line with how traditional digital billboards rotate several brands across a single display. Sharing the screen keeps the price accessible and opens outdoor advertising to small and mid-sized businesses, start-ups and local services that might never have considered it before. Larger brands and agencies can also use the format to test new neighbourhoods or support wider campaigns with street-level activity.



Planning made simple

Street Screen Media works as a Street Advertising Agency and handles the practical side of each booking, from agreeing routes and time slots to briefing ambassadors and loading creative onto the screens. Advertisers receive clear guidance on which areas suit their audience, so budgets are spent where footfall is strongest and campaigns start with confidence.

A growing demand for flexible OOH

OOH Advertising remains one of the most visible ways to build awareness because it cannot be scrolled past or blocked. Digital formats have made the channel more dynamic, and Digital Mobile Media goes a step further by letting a campaign follow the crowds. For brands operating across several cities or countries, the ability to run a consistent campaign in multiple locations from a single provider is a practical advantage.

“Our aim is to make high-impact outdoor advertising simpler and more affordable,” said a spokesperson for Street Screen Media. “With mobile screens and ambassadors, brands can be visible where people actually are.”

Ideal for a wide range of campaigns

The service suits many kinds of advertisers, including:

Retailers and brands launching products or seasonal offers

Restaurants, bars and venues promoting events and special deals

Festivals, exhibitions and live events

Property developers, start-ups and local businesses building awareness

Agencies delivering experiential campaigns for clients

Get started

Businesses that want to explore London Digital Street Advertising can speak to the Street Screen Media team about locations, formats, timings and ambassador support. The team manages each campaign from planning through to delivery, so advertisers can focus on their message. The team can also help advertisers who want to Hire LED Van coverage for roaming, high-visibility campaigns.

About Street Screen Media

Street Screen Media is a division of Love Creative Marketing and specialises in digital out-of-home advertising. The company operates mobile LED screens supported by brand ambassadors, helping advertisers reach audiences in busy public spaces across the UK, Europe and the USA.

Media Details

Name: OOH Street Screen Media

Website – https://www.oohstreetscreenmedia.com/hire-digital-ooh-ads/

Email: [email protected]

Phone: UK +44 207 607 2568