Self-employed workers face cash-flow squeeze under plans for more frequent HMRC tax payments

Millions of self-employed workers could be forced to pay tax to HM Revenue & Customs more frequently under government plans that risk worsening cash-flow pressures for freelancers, sole traders and small businesses, tax specialist Qdos has warned.

The proposed changes, announced in last week’s Budget, could affect millions of people who complete a Self-Assessment return each year. Currently, most self-employed taxpayers make payments on account in January and July, with any balancing payment generally due in January.

Under the government’s plans, payments could become more frequent from 2029, requiring workers to hand over tax during the year rather than relying on the existing twice-yearly timetable.

The Treasury expects the measure to raise an additional £1.3bn in 2029, increasing to £1.6bn and £1.8bn in the following two tax years. The figures underline the potential scale of the change for public finances — but also the amount of money that could be drawn out of businesses and workers’ accounts earlier.

Qdos warned that the reform could be particularly difficult for people whose income fluctuates, or who regularly wait for clients to settle invoices. Unlike employees receiving predictable monthly salaries, many self-employed workers must manage irregular receipts while meeting tax bills, operating costs and household expenses.

Seb Maley, chief executive of Qdos, said: “Making self-employed people pay tax more regularly might sound sensible, but the reality is going to be quite different.

“Expecting self-employed workers to pay tax throughout the year risks creating a cash flow nightmare for those whose earnings fluctuate from month to month – often because of late payment.

“If this reform is ill-thought-out and poorly implemented, rather than supporting and simplifying self-employment, it’s going to make things more difficult. This goes against everything the Chancellor spoke about in his Budget speech last week.

“We need to see the finer details. The government must remember that self-employed people don’t have the luxury of a guaranteed monthly pay cheque. Any changes must reflect the realities of working for yourself.”

The warning highlights a tension at the heart of the proposal: more regular payments could give the Treasury a steadier flow of revenue, but may leave small businesses with less flexibility to absorb delayed invoices, seasonal downturns and unexpected expenses.

The practical impact will depend on the final payment timetable and how HMRC implements the changes. For self-employed workers already managing tight margins, however, the prospect of more frequent tax demands is likely to make the detail crucial.