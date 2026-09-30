FTSE rises as business confidence hits 17-month low

Oil supply concerns have begun to ease as flows through the Middle East recover towards pre-war levels, lifting sentiment across financial markets even as Britain remains exposed to a prolonged energy squeeze.

The FTSE 100 was set to open higher as investors took some comfort from signs that disruption to regional energy supplies was beginning to recede. The improvement offers a measure of relief to markets that have spent weeks pricing in the risk of a prolonged supply shock and higher inflation.

But the recovery in oil flows does not mean the energy crisis has passed.

Diesel supplies remain constrained, while UK household energy bills are forecast to rise by about 16 per cent in January, threatening to renew pressure on household finances and consumer spending through the winter.

The divergence between improving financial-market sentiment and continuing pressure on the real economy is becoming increasingly apparent.

For companies, higher energy and transport costs are arriving alongside weaker confidence about the economic outlook. The Lloyds Business Barometer fell 12 points in September to 41 per cent, its lowest level since April 2025.

The decline suggests businesses are becoming more cautious as geopolitical uncertainty, elevated costs and expectations of renewed household pressure weigh on the outlook.

Energy markets remain central to that calculation. While oil supply concerns have eased, diesel — a critical input for road freight, logistics, agriculture and industry — remains under pressure.

For the UK, the timing is particularly uncomfortable. A recovery in Middle Eastern energy flows may reduce some of the immediate risk to global oil markets, but households and businesses remain exposed to the lagged effects of earlier price increases.

The expected January increase in household energy bills could compound those pressures, leaving consumers with less disposable income just as companies confront weaker demand and higher operating costs.

The contrast is also visible in the retail sector.

Greggs is proposing to close four factories and cut about 740 jobs as part of a cost-reduction programme, while continuing to expand its shop estate. The bakery group plans to maintain its target of 100 to 110 net new shops this year.

The restructuring illustrates how companies are attempting to protect margins while continuing to invest for growth. Rather than abandoning expansion, Greggs is seeking to reduce the cost of its manufacturing network and redirect resources towards its retail operation.

That approach reflects a broader challenge facing UK businesses: maintaining investment and growth while absorbing an uncertain cost base.

For financial markets, improving oil flows provide an important source of relief. Lower fears of an extended supply disruption can support risk appetite and reduce some of the inflationary pressure that has weighed on expectations for interest rates and economic growth.

For the UK economy, however, the transmission mechanism is slower.

Diesel shortages, higher household energy bills and weaker business confidence could continue to constrain activity even if headline oil-market risks recede.

The result is a two-speed picture. Financial markets are beginning to price a less severe energy shock, while companies and households are still preparing for the consequences of the one that has already passed through the system.

That leaves the direction of energy prices — and the durability of the recovery in Middle Eastern flows — as a key test for Britain’s economic outlook heading into the winter.

Susannah Streeter, Chief Investment Strategist, Wealth Club said: ”Falling oil prices have sent ripples of relief through financial markets, with hopes rising that inflationary pressures may ease off a little.

“The FTSE 100 has made a big stride forward in early trade, with European indices also moving higher, following gains in Asia. Mining stocks are on the front foot, given a lift by stronger set of factory figures from China, a mega consumer of industrial metals. Official manufacturing PMI edging back into expansion territory in September indicating a pick-up in activity, and raising expectations of stronger demand ahead.

The latest analysis of oil flows from the Middle East, which shows a resurgence in movement has been a confidence booster. Tankers are getting through the Strait of Hormuz, despite complications, and the restart of the East-West oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia following attacks has also alleviated supply concerns. JPMorgan analysts estimate the 10-day average of crude exports from the region has recovered to 17.5 million barrels a day, around 98% of pre-war levels. The US is also lining up another big supply of crude to flow into the market, offering to make up to 40 million barrels available from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, as the administration eyes the mid-term elections and voter concerns over soaring fuel prices.

But despite the easing in the immediate energy crunch, the refined market is still facing a squeeze, with global diesel stocks having been heavily run down, so there’s no immediate relief in sight for motorists filling up at the pumps. With no deal yet struck for a long-term resolution to the conflict, prices are set to remain elevated and volatile.

So, consumers and companies are still bracing for financial pain ahead, with UK energy bills looking set to soar by 16% in January. A winter chill looks set to descend for households, with the cost of keeping homes warm jumping, just as many are dealing with higher mortgage or rent costs, with the potential for other price hikes ahead.

The Bank of England is on high alert to the prospect of companies passing on higher overheads through higher prices, and employees demanding more pay to keep up with the escalating cost of living. The latest growth snapshot for the UK shows that the economy was a little more resilient than expected in the second quarter of the year, with a revision upwards of GDP from 0.4% to 0.5%. Real household disposable income per head also rose by 1.0%, but that spending power is being eroded, as the energy crunch has turned into a chronic phase.