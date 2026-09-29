You post a TikTok, check it 20 minutes later, and see views coming in. So far, so good. Then you look at the likes.

Almost nothing.

It can be confusing, particularly when another video covering a similar topic seems to attract hundreds or thousands of likes. But a low like count does not automatically mean TikTok has stopped showing your content or that something is wrong with your account.

Views and likes represent different viewer behaviors. Someone only needs to encounter your video for it to register views, while a like requires an additional decision: this was useful, entertaining, relatable, surprising, or interesting enough for me to react to.

TikTok itself says its recommendation systems consider signals including what people watch in full or skip, alongside likes, shares, comments, content information, and other factors. For most users, interaction signals—including time spent watching—are generally weighted more heavily than other factors.

So if your TikTok is getting no likes, start by figuring out where the disconnect occurs between being shown and being appreciated.

Here are nine places to look.

1. Your opening doesn’t give people a reason to stay

A video can have a great idea buried underneath a weak first few seconds.

Imagine opening a restaurant review with:

“Hey everyone, so yesterday my friend and I decided to go out and try this restaurant…”

The viewer still doesn’t know why they should care.

Now compare it with:

“This $12 pasta was better than the $40 one next door.”

You immediately create a reason to continue watching. This matters because TikTok considers whether people watch or skip content when personalizing recommendations.

What to fix

Remove unnecessary setup.

Try opening with:

the result

the problem

an unexpected opinion

a visual transformation

a specific promise

the most interesting moment

Then explain the context afterward.

If your videos receive initial views but little engagement, test different hooks before changing the entire content strategy.

2. People watch, but there’s nothing worth liking

Sometimes a video isn’t bad. It’s simply forgettable.

A clip may explain something correctly without offering a new insight, strong reaction, useful takeaway, or memorable moment. People watch it and continue scrolling. That gap matters because TikTok likes can signal more than a view, even though a strong video still needs to earn the reaction.

Ask yourself a simple question:

What exactly am I expecting the viewer to like?

For educational content, that might be a genuinely useful tip. For entertainment, it could be the payoff to a joke. For lifestyle content, it might be a relatable observation. For product content, it could be an unexpectedly useful demonstration.

Creators concerned about low visible engagement sometimes research external options such as buying tiktok likes while working on their wider growth strategy. Whatever approach is used for initial social proof, however, the content still needs to give incoming viewers a reason to interact.

What to fix

Build one clear payoff into every TikTok.

Before recording, complete this sentence:

“Someone would like this video because…”

If you cannot answer it quickly, the concept probably needs another angle.

3. TikTok is showing the video to the wrong audience

A decent TikTok shown to an uninterested audience can perform like a bad TikTok.

TikTok’s For You feed is personalized. The platform says recommendations can be influenced by user interactions, content information such as sounds and hashtags, and user information including language and location.

This is why topic consistency can matter.

Suppose an account posts:

gym advice Monday

gaming clips Tuesday

investing tips Wednesday

comedy Thursday

travel content Friday

Each video might be perfectly good, but the account gives both viewers and the recommendation system fewer consistent clues about who the content is intended for.

That doesn’t mean you can never experiment. It means your experiments should still make sense for the audience you want to build.

What to fix

Choose a clear content territory.

Instead of “fitness,” for example, you might focus on:

beginner gym advice + realistic nutrition + workout mistakes.

Those topics are different enough to stay interesting but connected enough to attract similar viewers.

4. Your videos take too long to deliver the payoff

Watch one of your TikToks and ask:

Could I remove five seconds without losing anything important?

Often, the answer is yes.

Creators sometimes mistake length for depth. They repeat the same point three ways, leave long gaps between sentences, or explain obvious context before reaching the useful part.

The problem isn’t simply that viewers have “short attention spans.” People will watch long videos when the story earns their attention. The problem is wasted time.

What to fix

Edit around progression.

Every few seconds, something should develop:

new information

a new visual

an example

a reveal

a reaction

the next step in the story

Don’t cut aggressively just because TikTok is short-form video. Cut whatever prevents the video from moving forward.

5. You’re copying trends without adding an angle

A trending sound or format can give you a starting point. It cannot give you a personality.

TikTok’s Creative Center currently lets creators and marketers examine trending hashtags by factors such as industry and timeframe, as well as related videos, regional popularity, audience insights, and related hashtags. The tool was updated in July 2026.

That makes identifying trends relatively easy.

Standing out within them is harder.

If thousands of people are using the same sound in the same way, recreating the format exactly gives viewers little reason to react to your version.

What to fix

Ask how the trend applies specifically to your niche.

A marketing creator might turn a popular “things I regret buying” format into:

“Marketing tools I regret paying for as a freelancer.”

A photographer could adapt it to:

“Camera gear I thought I needed but never use.”

You keep the recognizable structure while adding something useful and original.

6. Your content looks too similar to everything else

Open TikTok in almost any niche and patterns appear quickly.

The same hooks, captions, stock clips, same advice and the same three talking points copied from videos that performed well last month.

Technically, your video may be polished. But familiarity can work against engagement when viewers feel they’ve already seen the idea several times.

What to fix

Look for differentiation in one of four areas:

Experience: What have you personally tested?

Opinion: Where do you disagree with the standard advice?

Evidence: Can you show the result instead of merely claiming it?

Presentation: Can you explain the topic differently?

For example, rather than publishing another generic “5 ways to grow on TikTok” video, show:

“I tested five TikTok hooks across 30 posts. Here’s what changed.”

Specificity creates a stronger reason to pay attention.

7. You’re measuring likes without looking at views

“My TikTok only got 300 likes.”

That statement means almost nothing without knowing how many people saw the post.

Three hundred likes from 3,000 views and 300 likes from 300,000 views tell completely different stories.

The same applies when comparing your performance with another creator. They may have a much larger follower base, different audience, stronger historical reach, or a video that simply reached far more people.

What to fix

Stop judging performance from raw likes alone.

Compare posts using several signals:

likes relative to views

comments

shares

saves

follower gains

profile visits

viewing behavior

traffic source

Then look for patterns across multiple uploads.

If videos are receiving very few views and very few likes, your main problem could be distribution.

If views are healthy but likes remain weak, content-audience fit or the actual payoff is more likely worth investigating.

For creators testing different approaches to early engagement and social proof, services such as Media Mister may come up during research. But any external engagement metric should still be separated from the more important question: how are genuine viewers behaving after they encounter the content?

8. Your posts may have a recommendation eligibility issue

This is the point where creators often jump straight to one word: Shadowban.

Be careful with that diagnosis. Poor performance alone does not prove that TikTok has secretly restricted an account.

There is, however, a real recommendation eligibility system.

TikTok says posts that don’t meet its For You feed eligibility standards may not be recommended there. If an account repeatedly posts content deemed unsuitable for the For You feed, TikTok says the account and its posts may also become harder to find through recommendations and search.

Creators can check specific ineligible posts through TikTok Analytics and appeal decisions they believe are incorrect. TikTok also provides an Account Check feature through TikTok Studio and the Safety Center.

What to fix

If engagement suddenly collapses across several posts, check before assuming.

In TikTok Studio:

Review Account Check . Open analytics for unusually weak posts. Look for an ineligibility notification. Review TikTok’s stated reason. Appeal if you believe the decision was incorrect.

If there is no warning, return your attention to content performance rather than assuming the account is restricted.

9. You’re changing strategy before you have enough data

One poorly performing TikTok can make creators panic.

They change the niche, then the editing style, then posting time, then hashtags and then the video length.

A week later, they have changed so many variables that they cannot tell what helped.

Content performance naturally fluctuates. Even creators with established audiences publish posts that underperform.

What to fix

Think in batches rather than individual uploads.

Test five to ten videos around a consistent topic or format before making a major judgment.

For example:

Batch A: Problem-first hooks

Batch B: Result-first hooks

Batch C: Question-based hooks

Compare the results. Then take the strongest approach into another round. This turns TikTok growth from guessing into experimentation.

What if your TikTok gets views but no likes?

This situation gives you a useful clue.

TikTok is already putting the content in front of people. The issue may be what happens after exposure.

Work through the video in order.

First: Does the opening match what follows?

A dramatic hook followed by ordinary information can generate views without satisfaction.

Second: Does the video have a payoff?

Give viewers something they did not already know, expect, or feel.

Third: Is it reaching the right people?

A highly specific video shown to the right niche can outperform generic content shown to a much larger audience.

Fourth: Does the video invite any emotional response?

Useful, funny, relatable, surprising, satisfying, impressive, or thought-provoking content naturally gives viewers more reason to interact.

Avoid immediately deleting an underperforming post. Instead, use it as information for the next one.

Don’t try to fix everything at once

When TikTok likes suddenly feel impossible to earn, the temptation is to overhaul the entire account.

Usually, a smaller diagnosis works better.

Start with the hook. Then evaluate the payoff. Check whether the topic fits your audience. Remove unnecessary sections. Study performance across several posts. If distribution drops sharply without an obvious content explanation, check account and recommendation eligibility.

TikTok says its For You experience is shaped around personalized discovery, and user interactions such as watching, liking, sharing, commenting, and skipping contribute to what people see.

That means no single hashtag, posting hour, editing template, or engagement trick can explain every result.

The creators who improve tend to do something less exciting but far more useful: they pay attention to what viewers actually respond to, make one meaningful adjustment, and test again.

A low-like TikTok is not necessarily a dead end. Quite often, it’s feedback.