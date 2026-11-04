UK services growth hits eight-month high as hiring resumes after two-year jobs slump

Britain’s dominant services sector recorded its strongest growth in eight months, with businesses returning to recruitment after two years of job cuts, a tentative sign of resilience despite mounting cost pressures and weak consumer confidence.

The S&P Global UK services purchasing managers’ index rose to 52.8 in October from 52.1 in September, its highest reading since February and comfortably above the 50 mark separating expansion from contraction.

Stronger customer demand and a rise in new orders drove the improvement, with some businesses reporting higher sales linked to corporate spending on artificial intelligence. The technology investment boom has become an important source of support for economic activity, helping offset weakness elsewhere in the economy.

The survey also delivered a significant signal for the labour market. Services companies increased staffing levels in October, ending a two-year stretch of continuous job cuts across the sector. Employers had previously reduced headcount or declined to replace departing workers as they struggled with higher wages, operating expenses and uncertain demand.

The return to recruitment, however, remains fragile. Businesses added staff only marginally as they continued to prioritise cost control and efficiency improvements.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said the latest figures pointed to “increasing economic resilience despite challenges from geopolitical tensions, elevated cost pressures and subdued consumer confidence”.

He cautioned that “the pace of job creation was only marginal as firms noted efforts to control costs and prioritise efficiency gains where possible”.

The improvement in services activity comes against a difficult backdrop. The escalation of the US-Israel war with Iran has added to geopolitical uncertainty, while higher energy, fuel and transport costs have increased the burden on businesses. Salaries and raw-material prices have also risen.

The survey found that input-cost inflation accelerated to a five-month high in October. Companies responded by raising the prices charged to customers, extending the pressure on households already facing squeezed spending power.

That creates a potential obstacle to the recovery. While stronger demand for technology, IT and professional services is supporting headline growth, consumer-facing businesses — including restaurants, pubs, theatres and salons — remain more exposed to the financial strain on households.

Matt Swannell, chief economic adviser to the Item Club, said the economy had demonstrated “surprising resilience in the second half of the year”, defying the post-pandemic pattern of weaker performance towards year-end.

But he warned that the recovery was increasingly concentrated in a narrow group of industries.

“Official estimates show that most of the recent strength comes from the IT and professional services sectors,” he said.

With some of that growth reflecting companies’ rapid adoption of AI, Swannell expects pockets of strength to sustain momentum into next year. Yet he cautioned that “in a two-speed economy, consumer-facing services will come under increasing pressure as households’ spending power is squeezed”.

The October survey therefore offers an encouraging but qualified picture: businesses are taking on workers again and demand is improving, but the recovery remains uneven. For Britain’s services-led economy, the challenge will be turning technology-driven expansion into broader growth without allowing rising costs to undermine the confidence of businesses and consumers.