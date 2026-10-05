How UK startups set up a business phone line before they have an office

Not every UK startup has an office from day one. Many founders work from home or run their businesses remotely, but still need a professional way for customers to get in touch with the business.

A GetTempNumber UK virtual number can be a simple option. It gives a startup a dedicated business number without the need for a physical office or traditional phone line.

But what happens when the team grows and one number is no longer enough? Let’s look at the options.

What are the options?

An important question when starting a remote company or startup is how to communicate with customers. First of all, you can use regular mobile phones to communicate with customers, but it may not look professional, the call quality may not always be reliable, and it may limit your business’s ability to grow. Many customers are wary of companies whose only contact number is a mobile number. In general, customers prefer to contact companies using local phone numbers.

You can set up a traditional telephone system, but this is not always possible, but this is not always practical, as it can be inconvenient, time-consuming and expensive without an office, and can also limit business growth. For example, you want to build a fully-fledged sales department, and recruit employees, but you have only one phone number, and which is not multi-channel. This is clearly not very practical.

Another option is to use a virtual number that several employees can share by several employees at once, and which will be listed as a business number for customers.

However, the best option is to use a virtual PBX. Today, a virtual PBX is the only simple and inexpensive way to build reliable telephony for a startup with future growth in mind.

Why choose a virtual phone system?

A virtual or cloud PBX is a system for internet-based communication. Unlike analogue technology, it does not require the purchase of bulky equipment, the installation of cables, or a dedicated room. Everything you need for communication is hosted on the provider’s servers.

The main advantage of a virtual PBX for remote work is that managers are not tied to a specific location. They only need a headset and a computer with an internet connection.

Key benefits for UK startups

Let’s now look at the key reasons why UK startups use virtual PBX systems.

Firstly, the service allows users to set up a fully-fledged telephone system with minimal requirements. To handle calls from customers, you will only need computers with Internet access and a headset.

Secondly, a virtual PBX does not tie a business to a specific location. You can make and receive calls directly from home, from a holiday cottage, or even while staying at a resort overseas. The customer will not know this; when an incoming call is made, the company’s phone number will appear on their phone.

Thirdly, by connecting a virtual PBX to your company, you gain multi-channel communication. This means that all your employees can handle calls at the same time. Even if they are busy, the customer can still get through to the company and their call will be logged in the virtual PBX. When the first employee becomes available, he will immediately be able to call the client back.

Fourthly, the service provides users with flexible call-handling settings based on the company’s working hours, as well as various options for forwarding incoming calls, including forwarding them to a mobile phone. For example, it is very convenient when an employee is working away from the office. This flexibility allows the company to stay connected and respond quickly to every incoming call.

Fifthly, in addition to a multi-channel telephone number, a virtual PBX provides businesses with many additional options. For example, call history and statistics, call recording, SMS notifications about missed calls, SMS business cards and other messaging features, voice greetings and much more, which help the company not only manage its telephone system, but also improve customer loyalty and increase sales.

Sixthly, using a virtual PBX is significantly cheaper and easier to manage than other telephone systems. All the equipment required for the service is hosted on the provider’s servers. A virtual PBX can be set up through a web interface that any employee can use. This means that you will not need to maintain a dedicated department or employ a dedicated member of staff to manage and configure the service.

Final thoughts

A virtual PBX is an opportunity for managers and call-center operators to seamlessly switch to working from home. You don’t need any additional equipment, apart from a laptop with internet access and a headset. A virtual PBX will help provide full customer support, even if the manager is working from home in a tracksuit.

With a virtual PBX, you can:



monitor employees using reports on call duration and answer times;

increase customer loyalty by using callback forms, call-forwarding rules and call queues to process calls quickly;

reduce the number of missed calls through missed-call notifications and tasks created through CRM integration;

save time — a special extension will let you make calls with a single click, and when your CRM system is integrated with your telephone system, deals and tasks will be created automatically;

increase your chances of closing deals by using customer insights available before you answer a call.