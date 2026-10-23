How to choose a vending machine factory in China: A 2026 buyer’s guide

Most vending machines sold worldwide are built in China, and buying straight from the factory can cut the cost of a machine sharply. It can also go badly wrong. The machine that looked perfect in a video arrives with a cracked screen, the supplier stops answering after the balance is paid, and a missing part takes six weeks to arrive.

The difference between those two outcomes is rarely the machine itself. It is the factory behind it. Here is how to tell a manufacturer you can rely on from one you will regret.

The short answer

Choose a factory that can show you six things before you pay a deposit:

A live video call where you speak with a technician or engineer, not only a salesperson, in English you can actually work with. Years in production and how many machines it has in the field. A written warranty that covers parts and the replacement of failed components, not just “technical advice”. Support with remote access to the machine after delivery. Spare parts in stock and shipped immediately. A pre-shipment inspection you can watch before you pay the balance.

If a supplier is vague on any of these, keep looking.

The golden rule: test their English before you pay

Before you send a deposit, ask for a live video call. Not a pre-recorded factory tour, a live call. Listen to how well the team speaks English, and ask to speak with a technician or an engineer, not only the salesperson.

The salesperson is usually the best English speaker in the company. The people who will fix your machine on a Saturday night are the technicians. If their English is not good enough to support you today, while the factory is trying to win your order, it will not get better after the sale, when your machine has stopped taking payments and a venue is waiting.

Ask a technical question you already know the answer to, such as how to change the price of a product or what the machine does when one slot runs empty. How they answer tells you more than any brochure.

1. Check the track record, not the showroom

Many listings on large marketplaces belong to trading companies, not manufacturers. A trader can be a fine partner, but it cannot fix a design flaw, change a cabinet or guarantee a production slot. Ask directly: where is the factory, how long has it been building machines, and how many of its machines are operating today?

A real manufacturer answers with numbers. A trader answers with photos.

2. Read the warranty line by line

“One-year warranty” can mean almost anything. Ask what happens when a part fails in month eight. Who pays for the part? Who pays for shipping it? Does the warranty cover replacing a whole component that burned out, or only advice over the phone? Get the answer in writing, because this is where the cheapest offers usually hide their savings.

3. Ask who answers after delivery

A vending machine is a computer, a payment terminal and a set of motors in one cabinet. Something will need attention. Beyond the language test above, the questions that matter are simple: can a technician connect to the machine remotely, is there a ticket system for problems that take more than one call, and will you have a named contact once the sale is closed?

4. Spare parts and lead times

A machine that is down for a month earns nothing for a month. Ask whether the factory ships a spare-parts kit with each machine, which parts it keeps in stock, and whether a part you order leaves the factory immediately or has to be produced first. A part that has to be made from scratch can keep a machine dark for weeks.

5. Payment terms and inspection

Paying 100% upfront to a supplier you have never met is the most common way buyers lose money. A typical and safer structure is a deposit of 30% to 40%, production, a live video inspection of your finished machine, and only then the balance. If a factory refuses to show you the finished unit before final payment, treat that as a warning.

6. Certifications for your market

CE marking is standard for machines sold into Europe and is widely available from Chinese factories. The United States and some other markets may require additional listings, such as UL or ETL. Ask which certificates the machine carries today and whether the factory can obtain others for your market, and who pays for them.

7. Customization

If you plan to brand the machine or sell a specific product, ask what can be changed: cabinet size, refrigeration or freezing, spring coils or pusher trays, an elevator to protect fragile products, the screen, the payment hardware and the artwork. A manufacturer with its own engineers can quote these options. A trader usually cannot.

What a strong answer looks like

To make the checklist concrete, here is how one Guangzhou manufacturer answers it. Futureino has been manufacturing for 15 years, most of that time as an unnamed factory behind other companies’ brands. By its own count, around 50,000 of its machines are operating worldwide, and it ships to 53 countries.

Scale: three facilities in China with more than 20,000 square meters combined, over 250 employees including more than 30 engineers, and capacity of about 500 machines a month.

three facilities in China with more than 20,000 square meters combined, over 250 employees including more than 30 engineers, and capacity of about 500 machines a month. Range: six classic vending cabinets, from a compact 900 mm unit to a premium cabinet with a side pick-up window, offered at room temperature, refrigerated or frozen, alongside robotic machines for cotton candy, perfume, protein shakes and more.

six classic vending cabinets, from a compact 900 mm unit to a premium cabinet with a side pick-up window, offered at room temperature, refrigerated or frozen, alongside robotic machines for cotton candy, perfume, protein shakes and more. Custom work: more than 3,000 custom machines built across 100+ projects, including machines made for Pepsi, M&M’s, Netflix, IKEA and Skittles.

more than 3,000 custom machines built across 100+ projects, including machines made for Pepsi, M&M’s, Netflix, IKEA and Skittles. Warranty: a full one-year warranty that includes free support, free spare parts and replacement of components that fail from an internal fault.

a full one-year warranty that includes free support, free spare parts and replacement of components that fail from an internal fault. Support: English-speaking technicians over live chat and video calls, remote connection to the machine, a ticket system for complex issues and an account manager after the sale. Before ordering, buyers can get on a video call with its technicians or engineers, which is exactly the test described above.

English-speaking technicians over live chat and video calls, remote connection to the machine, a ticket system for complex issues and an account manager after the sale. Before ordering, buyers can get on a video call with its technicians or engineers, which is exactly the test described above. Parts: a free spare-parts package with every machine, and further parts shipped immediately from stock in Guangzhou.

a free spare-parts package with every machine, and further parts shipped immediately from stock in Guangzhou. Buying process: a 30% to 40% deposit, production in under 30 days, a video call showing the finished machine, quality control, and only then the balance payment.

The company also reports that about 1 in 75 of its machines arrives with a fault, compared with roughly 1 in 10 it sees across the wider industry, and that it takes responsibility when it happens. CE marking comes standard, and other certificates can be arranged on request.

Those are the kinds of answers to expect from any factory you are considering. If a supplier cannot match them, ask why.

When a factory is not the right choice

Buying direct is not for everyone. If you need a single machine for a one-off event, renting is cheaper. If your budget is very tight, a used machine from a local operator may make more sense. And if you need a technician on site the same day, a local distributor with its own service team is worth the higher price.

Red flags to watch for

No physical factory address, or a refusal to do a video tour.

A price far below every other quote for the same specification.

A demand for full payment before production.

A warranty that is only described verbally.

No answer to “how many of your machines are operating today?”

The bottom line

A vending machine pays for itself over years, not weeks, so the factory behind it matters more than the price on the first quote. Get on a live call with the people who will support you, ask for numbers, get the warranty in writing, watch your machine before you pay the balance, and choose the manufacturer that can still help you three years from now.