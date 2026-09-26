Burnham does the ‘unthinkable’ and invites Putin to G20 sparking security fury in Whitehall

Andy Burnham is facing a political backlash over plans to invite Russia to next year’s G20 summit in Manchester, despite the Kremlin’s continuing war against Ukraine and Vladimir Putin’s status as the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

The UK is due to host the G20 Leaders’ Summit at Manchester Central on November 27 and 28 2027, bringing together heads of government from the world’s major economies. The government has confirmed that invitations will be extended to all G20 members, including Russia.

The decision has prompted criticism from Conservative politicians and security figures, who argue that Putin’s participation — either personally or through a Russian delegation — would give Moscow an international platform.

A source told The Daily Mail that the decision was “deeply regrettable”, but said the Government had little choice because there was no consensus among G20 members to exclude Russia.

Ministers reportedly believe Mr Putin himself is unlikely to attend because of the risk that he could face arrest in Britain under the International Criminal Court warrant issued against him.

The ICC issued the warrant in March 2023, saying there were reasonable grounds to believe Putin bore criminal responsibility for the alleged unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson said it would be “unthinkable” for Putin or a Russian representative to set foot in Britain.

He told the Mail: “We cannot send a signal that we are returning to business as usual with Putin because that is exactly what he wants.

“If we must invite a Russian delegation because the G20 is too spineless to kick them out then we should make it clear that war criminals, including Putin, will be arrested if they come here.”

Conservative national security spokesman Alicia Kearns said: “Allowing Russian war criminals into Britain for the G20 would be an insult to all those who have fought and died in Ukraine.

“Moscow is not welcome until they end their barbaric and illegal invasion.”

The prospect of Putin attending would carry particular sensitivity in Britain because of the Salisbury poisonings.

Dawn Sturgess died in July 2018 after being exposed to the Novichok nerve agent. A public inquiry published in December 2025 concluded that Russia’s GRU was responsible and that Putin had personally authorised the operation to poison Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

A security source told the Mail: “Russia is an enemy not just of the UK, but of the West as a whole.

“They are engaged in hostile activity against us every single day.

“Whatever the diplomatic niceties around this, they will treat their presence at a G20 summit in the UK as a propaganda coup, which they will use at home to gain unwarranted legitimacy.”

The source’s assessment reflects the wider security tension between London and Moscow, with the British government continuing to accuse Russia of hostile activity while simultaneously preparing to host representatives of the Russian state at a major international economic gathering.

The Government said the invitation was a consequence of the G20’s structure rather than a change in Britain’s position towards Moscow.

A Government spokesman said: “Russian participation in G20 meetings is regrettable.

“The G20 is a consensus-based multilateral grouping, all countries are invited and it’s a matter for member states who represents them at summits.”

Downing Street has also insisted that Burnham remains “steadfast” in his support for Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s Office said this week that Burnham and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen had discussed the threats posed by Russia in Ukraine, as well as hybrid warfare and disinformation.

The UK government has said the Manchester summit will be used to bring together the G20’s major economic powers and address global challenges. The grouping accounts for about 85 per cent of global GDP and 75 per cent of international trade.

The controversy nevertheless leaves Burnham facing a delicate diplomatic balancing act: Britain is seeking to maintain pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine while, as host of the G20, preparing to accommodate a Russian delegation at one of the country’s largest international summits.

Whether Putin himself attends remains a separate question — and one that could turn the diplomatic dispute into a major security confrontation on British soil.