Bitcoin posts a positive session over the weekend

Bitcoin has recovered to around USD 65,000 from a low near USD 62,000 following the sharp weekend sell-off, but remains about 13% below its level a week earlier.

The recovery suggests buying interest at lower prices, but one session of gains is not enough to confirm that the market has moved past its difficult period.

Bitcoin’s biggest issue at the moment is institutional fund flows. It is not yet possible to conclude that money will return soon while US yields are rising and ETFs continue to see withdrawals.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately USD 1.065 billion in net outflows during the week of November 9–13, bringing total withdrawals over the first two weeks of the month to nearly USD 2.347 billion. #As of the November 13 session, these funds had recorded seven consecutive sessions of outflows. This is a major source of pressure on the cryptocurrency.

Although outflows narrowed somewhat toward the end of the week, it is still too early to view this as a signal of a reversal in fund flows. Easing selling pressure may help prices stabilize for a few sessions, but a prolonged recovery requires fresh buying to absorb supply in the market. Therefore, while ETFs have yet to attract money again on a consistent basis, upward moves still risk being just a technical rebound within a downtrend.

Meanwhile, the US 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 5.14%, while the real yield for the same maturity has increased to 2.86%. With higher yields available from bonds, holding an asset that does not generate regular income, such as Bitcoin, needs to be compensated by sufficiently attractive expectations of price appreciation. This also shows why the argument that Bitcoin will benefit when inflation rises needs to be viewed cautiously. In other words, I personally believe that rising inflation is not always a positive signal for this cryptocurrency.

On another front, CoinGlass data recorded on November 15 showed that approximately USD 667.8 million in Bitcoin positions were liquidated, with long positions accounting for more than 70%. When prices fall and these positions are forcibly closed, selling pressure can push prices down further. Conversely, when liquidations ease, prices can recover quite quickly even though the fundamentals have not changed much.

Personally, I still lean toward a cautious view on Bitcoin in the short term. Further recovery is possible, especially after a sharp decline, but the basis for a sustainable uptrend remains uncertain.

I would take a more positive view if ETF flows turned to net inflows over several sessions, while pressure from US yields began to ease. Before those conditions emerge, the current rebound should be viewed as a step toward stabilization after the sell-off; the fact that Bitcoin has fallen sharply is not, on its own, enough to guarantee that the market has bottomed.