BAE Systems has raised its 2026 free cash flow forecast to about £3bn after securing £33bn of orders so far this year, as rising military spending and demand for weapons and advanced defence technology continue to bolster the UK contractor’s prospects.

The company had previously forecast free cash flow of more than £2bn. Its upgraded outlook reflects strong trading in the second half and the benefit of customer advances already received, although it excludes any substantial additional advance payments that may arrive before the end of December.

In a market update on Thursday, BAE said it remained on track to meet the sales, profit and earnings guidance upgraded at its half-year results in July. It expects sales to increase by 8 to 10 per cent from £30.7bn last year, while underlying earnings before interest and tax are forecast to rise by 10 to 12 per cent from £3.3bn.

Underlying earnings per share are expected to grow by 11 to 13 per cent.

The group also expects to return about £1.6bn to shareholders during the year, including approximately £500mn through share buybacks.

Charles Woodburn, BAE’s chief executive, said the company had delivered strong financial and operational performance alongside positive momentum in orders.

“Our substantial backlog provides good visibility and, with our portfolio aligned to evolving threats and customer priorities, we remain well positioned to deliver sustainable growth over the years ahead,” he said.

New business secured during the second half includes about £1.6bn linked to the Global Combat Air Programme, including BAE’s share of a roughly £4.6bn contract awarded to Edgewing to complete the programme’s concept and assessment phase.

The company also booked about £4.3bn of additional funding for the Dreadnought-class nuclear deterrent submarine programme, alongside approximately £1.5bn representing its share of orders for European missile group MBDA.

In the US, BAE secured about $1bn of orders for munitions programmes, including APKWS guidance kits and THAAD infrared seekers. A further $800mn will support continued full-rate production of Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicles for the US Army.

The order momentum reflects a defence market being reshaped by Russia’s war in Ukraine, heightened geopolitical tensions and governments seeking to replenish weapons stocks and expand military capabilities.

BAE said the UK’s Defence Investment Plan reinforced investment in long-term programmes and future technologies, including next-generation fighter aircraft and autonomous collaborative combat aircraft.

In the US, the group said it supported 10 of the 12 munitions programmes prioritised for significantly increased production, positioning it to benefit from efforts to strengthen weapons supply chains.

The latest update builds on a strong first half, when BAE raised its financial guidance, and follows £27bn of new orders reported for 2025.

The company will publish its full-year results on February 19, 2027.