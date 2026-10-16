Are you charging enough? How markup calculations can make or break a small business

For small businesses, setting the right price for key products or services can mean the difference between being on a path of sustainable growth and a constant struggle to make ends meet. Entrepreneurs spend their time working on increasing sales, winning over new clients, and controlling costs, but a simple markup calculation can have an equally significant impact. Although the math is straightforward, getting it wrong can undermine profitability, weaken competitiveness, and limit growth opportunities.

Profitability starts with the right price

The markup on a product or service is calculated by subtracting the cost of producing the product or delivering the service, from its selling price, then dividing the difference by the cost and multiplying by 100 to get the result as a percentage. For example, if a retail shop buys a given product for £40 and sells it for £60, the gross markup is 50%. Note that this translates to a gross profit margin of only 33.3% of the selling price. Confusing markup with margin is a common mistake leading business owners to overestimating their profitability.

Playing around with an online markup calculator is a good way to explore what margins different markups imply, and how the two relate to each other. After understanding markup and gross margin comes net margin, which serves as the basis for estimating your net profit. Rent, wages, utilities, marketing, insurance, taxes, and many other expenses are to be taken into account to move from gross to net numbers.

A 2003 research piece in McKinsey Quarterly [1] explores the substantial effect that improvements to a business’ pricing strategy can have on profitability. The paper examines the financial impacts of various pricing decisions and highlights the importance of approaching pricing and the inherent markup and margin calculations as a strategic priority.

Even modest pricing errors can accumulate over time and this is especially dangerous for small businesses who have limited financial reserves. A regular review of costs, markups, and margins should help owners and managers alike identify underpriced products or services and make their businesses more profitable and more resilient in the long-term.

Building resilience against rising costs

An important thing to understand about markup levels is that a percentage which worked six months ago may be insufficient today. Wages get higher, energy bills rise bringing along delivery costs, and if supplier prices also creep up the mix can gradually erode profitability if the markup amount remains unchanged. Being a small business means less bargaining power with various suppliers and a smaller financial cushion to absorb surprise expenses.

Regular and disciplined markup calculations are the starting point in managing these pressures. By regularly reassessing the cost of delivering a product or service you can identify when a price change is called for. The next step is modelling how different pricing decisions would alter the overall financial position of the company.

Of course, raising prices is not the only way to improve the markup percentage, especially if the broader market is not on a similar path. Negotiating better terms with suppliers, improving productivity, or overhauling offerings can also be ways to manage the cost side of the markup equation. The overall objective is to maintain a pricing structure oriented towards financial stability.

Being the cheapest is not the only way to be competitive

When sales numbers tumble, a lot of business managers assume that the correct response is to lower prices by reducing their markup and thus their margins. However, competing primarily on price can be dangerous even in commoditized business niches. The academic research on the topic offers a similar perspective. For example, Anderson & Fornell (1992) [2] worked on the relationship between customer satisfaction, market share, and profitability and found that business performance depends on more than sales volume alone.

In other words, if you are operating a small business, your pricing decisions should reflect:

customer value

product quality

service standards

the competitive landscape

costs of goods or services

The marketing part of making a high markup work is to be able to justify the relatively higher price, especially if you are operating in a less price-sensitive niche. A highly-sensitive market still leaves for the above, but makes focusing on efficiency improvements the main avenue for maintaining a competitive edge. In both cases markup calculations will help establish the financial boundaries within which to make such decisions. Far from determining the ideal selling price on their own, markup math shows you whether a proposed price level is commercially sustainable.

Turning pricing discipline into future growth

Accurate markup calculations can also support long-term business development. Expansion requires capital, whether for hiring employees, investing in equipment, opening new locations or developing new products or services. A research article by Hinterhuber (2004) [3] argues that value-based pricing can offer significant advantages over approaches focused exclusively on costs or competitors. Instead, it argues that businesses can develop stronger pricing strategies by understanding what customers value and by maintaining accurate cost information.

In practice, small-business owners should review and calculate markups regularly, estimate gross and net margins across individual products or services, monitor competitors and monitor customer responses to price changes. Significant pricing decisions should ideally be made based on comparison of different scenarios.

Takeaways

Markup may appear to be a minor detail in the daily running of a business, but it influences profitability, resilience, competitiveness and the ability to invest in future opportunities. This is why the most successful pricing strategy is not necessarily the one that produces the highest markup, but one that balances costs, customer value and market conditions while delivering sustainable returns.