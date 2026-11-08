Out of every $100 invested in British AI, $98 went to London

British AI companies “raised a record $9.6bn in the first half of 2026,” according to data firm Tracxn. Picture that money as a stack of 100 one-dollar bills. London got 98 of them: “London accounted for 98% of all UK AI funding in H1 2026, raising $9.4bn.”

Alexander Kopylkov, a venture capital investor, says that figure leads to a more useful question for anyone following the AI boom: who actually received the money?

Very few hands, as it turns out. “The UK’s five most-funded AI companies accounted for $8.1bn,” or “84% of all funding during the six-month period.” Back to the stack: five companies took 84 of the 100 bills. Every other AI company in the country shared about $1.5 billion.

One example shows the scale: ” Isomorphic Labs, a London computational drug discovery company founded in 2021, raised a $2.1 billion Series B in May 2026.” A Series B is typically a young company’s second big round of investment.

The pot also grew far faster than the number of deals. Total funding “jumped 360% compared with the first half of 2025,” with “69 deals recorded in H1 2026 compared with 74 in H1 2025.”

The biggest surprise comes at the very start of a company’s life. A seed round is the early money a new business raises from outside investors. “Seed companies raised $1.2bn,” with “the number of seed rounds falling from 48 to 39.” Do the division and the average seed deal comes to about $31 million, a fortune for a company just getting started.

Then look closer. A single startup, “Ineffable, a London company founded in 2025 raised a $1.1 billion seed round in Apr 2026.” Take that one deal out and, on these rounded figures, the other 38 shared roughly $100 million, or about $3 million each.

“When a billionaire walks into a cafe, the average customer in the room becomes very rich. Nobody else’s bank balance has changed. Funding averages work the same way, so I take out the biggest deals before I read them,” Kopylkov said.

The rest of the country looks small beside London. “Oxford was a distant second with $103m, followed by Cambridge with $18.3m, Edinburgh with $16.1m and Milton Keynes with $12m.” On those numbers, London raised more than 500 times what Cambridge did. The 98% is no one-off either: “That compares with 93% in H2 2025 and 97% in H1 2025.”

Kopylkov breaks the pattern down into three steps. Skilled people gather where their colleagues are, investors settle nearby, and new companies move closer to the investors. Each step makes the next one more likely.

Research supports that last step. Jun Chen and Michael Ewens, writing in the Journal of Finance, studied a US rule change that involved “a restriction of banks to invest in the asset class,” meaning venture capital, the money investors put into young companies. It “disproportionately impacted U.S. regions that historically lacked VC financing.” The result: “Startups also moved out of impacted states after the rule change.” The study uses American data, so it shows the mechanism and gives no UK figure.

New companies across the country are still finding their first backers. A report by data firm Beauhurst and law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper, covering first-time UK fundraising, says “Companies outside London accounted for the majority of first-time rounds in 2025.” That counts deals, whatever their size.

City totals also need care. “The vast majority of funding is being absorbed by a small group of companies headquartered overwhelmingly in London,” and “AI infrastructure attracted the largest share of funding at $5.4bn.” He notes that a company based in London can spend that money on computers anywhere.

For anyone starting a business, Kopylkov recommends taking the five biggest deals out of any funding total before deciding how much money to ask for, and moving to London only when a specific customer, hire or investor requires it.

Looking ahead to 2027, he says one small number deserves more attention. Entrepreneur UK’s account of the Tracxn data says “first-time funded companies fell 11% to 30.” If that count climbs, AI money is reaching more new businesses.