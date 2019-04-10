MoD monitoring Japanese F-35 stealth jet crash

Following the crash of the Japanese F-35 stealth jet on Tuesday evening in the Pacific, the Ministry of Defence has said they are closely monitoring the situation.

The plane disappeared from radar 84 miles from the Misawa air base in Japan, wreckage has been found but the pilot is missing.

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has 17 F-35B stealth jets in service, the MoD has pledges to buy 138 more of the stealth jets.

A spokesperson for the MoD said, “We are in close contact with the US Joint Programme Office who will provide updates as soon as information becomes available,” said the spokesperson.

“Safety is of the utmost importance and very closely managed on the F-35 programme. We will continue to review the situation as further information becomes available.”

The high-tech F-35 can travel at a speed of 1,200mph and the stealth jets are virtually undetectable by radar.