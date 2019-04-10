€10m funding raised by global intelligence platform

Latest funding round of €10m for Atheneum, Europe’s leading global intelligence platform, follows rapid growth of the business, achieving a 60% year-on-year revenue growth in the UK.

Atheneum’s London office has seen incredible expansion since opening in 2014, now making up 41% of the company’s global revenue. In an industry valued at over $5bn and a part of the global $200bn Information Services market, the UK is proving to be Atheneum’s most lucrative market.

Atheneum’s agile approach to leveraging the insights of over 400,000 credible industry experts helps top renowned investment firms, leading global corporations and well-known professional service firms to make informed business decisions by providing access to faster insights and better data.

Atheneum’s advanced technology platform relies on the power of its network, unlocking access to industry experts all over the world. The investment led by Crosslantic Capital tech growth investors will back Atheneum’s plans for an additional 50% growth and further develop the platform’s technology.

Headquartered in Berlin, Atheneum has achieved rapid expansion to ten offices around the world including London and Munich in Europe, New York in the US, Santiago in Chile, Lahore in Pakistan, and Shanghai, Seoul, Hong Kong and Tokyo in Asia. Currently employing 180 people, the new investment will help to grow the Atheneum team to over 250 staff globally, as well as enter into new markets.

Ammad Ahmad, co-founder and managing director at Atheneum said, “The investment in our technology will future-proof our platform as the leading source of expert knowledge in a wide range of industries such as consumer goods and services, healthcare and technology, to name a few. We fully understand the challenges our clients face when conducting primary research and Atheneum’s technology leverages the power of its network to unlock access to reliable and relevant information quickly and securely.”

Leonard Clemens of Crosslantic Capital said, “Atheneum is an agile, innovative and forward-thinking business and we’re excited to be a part of it. We always look for businesses that have the potential to become market leaders in their space and believe Atheneum brings a disruptive element to the world of market intelligence. The business has already revolutionized the sector and we feel there is huge scope for growth for Atheneum in the coming years.”