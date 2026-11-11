Do cruise ships go to Antarctica?

Yes, cruise ships go to Antarctica, but only some of them can put passengers on shore. The Antarctic Treaty system and the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) draw the line by passenger count, so the ship a traveller picks decides whether the trip includes landings at all.

Which ships can land

Ships carrying more than 500 passengers cannot land anywhere in Antarctica. Vessels with 201 to 500 passengers face stricter rules on where and when they can land. Smaller expedition ships land passengers under three further limits: no more than 100 people ashore at one site at a time, at least one guide for every 20 visitors on shore, and one ship at a landing site at a time. These limits come from Measure 15, adopted under the Antarctic Treaty in 2009, and from IAATO guidelines. Landing sites are small and many hold penguin colonies, so the rules cap how many people stand at one site.

Large ships and cruise-only voyages

Large cruise ships still sail to the Antarctic Peninsula on what the industry calls cruise-only voyages. Passengers watch glaciers, icebergs and wildlife from the deck, but nobody steps ashore. These itineraries focus on scenic sailing, not landings. Vessels in the 201 to 500 range sit between the two models: they may land passengers, but under stricter conditions on location and timing, so what a voyage offers depends on the ship.

How ship size shapes the day

A ship with 100 passengers or fewer can land every guest at one time. A ship with more passengers splits guests into groups, so one group is ashore while another cruises by Zodiac, the rubber boats used to explore coves and ice. At the ratio of one guide to 20 visitors, a full shore party of 100 needs five guides. Rotation limits how long each guest spends at a site. Ship size therefore sets the shape of a day: how many landings take place, how long each lasts and how much time remains for Zodiac outings and optional activities such as kayaking.

Antarctica cruise routes in practice

Poseidon Expeditions, a polar operator founded in 1999, publishes Antarctica cruise routes that leave from Ushuaia, Argentina. The Classic Antarctica voyage lasts 12 days. The Antarctic Circle voyage lasts 15 days and crosses 66° South. The Falklands, South Georgia and Antarctica voyage lasts 21 days, or 23 days for March departures. On the M/V Sea Spirit, which carries 114 passengers, up to three landings a day average 2.5 hours each.

Because the Sea Spirit carries 14 more passengers than the 100-person limit allows ashore at one site, the remaining guests are out on Zodiacs or kayaks at the same time, so nobody waits aboard. Kayaking and overnight camping are optional extras, and camping is limited to 40 guests. Timing also changes what travelers see: Poseidon notes penguin chicks on the colonies in December and January and runs a 12-day Christmas and New Year departure.

What to check before booking

Four checks separate the options. The first is the operator’s IAATO membership, because the association’s guidelines set the landing rules. The second is the passenger count of the ship, which decides whether all guests land together. The third is the number of landings planned per day and their length. The fourth is what the fare includes. Poseidon, for example, excludes alcohol, kayaking and camping from the price and requires travel insurance with evacuation and repatriation cover of no less than USD 200,000. When the goal is to step onto the continent, passenger count and landing rules matter more than cabin style.