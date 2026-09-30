Second FlyDubai flight diverted as jet plunges 14,000ft in suspected ‘terrorist attack’

Israeli fighter jets were scrambled after a Flydubai passenger aircraft travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv transmitted hijacking signals during an apparent cockpit altercation, forcing the Boeing 737 Max to divert to Saudi Arabia.

Flydubai flight FZ1073, carrying 180 people, landed safely at Tabuk airport after the aircraft issued emergency signals while crossing Jordanian airspace.

Israeli authorities launched an emergency response amid fears that the aircraft had been hijacked. Officials and passengers described a confrontation in the cockpit, while authorities investigated allegations that one pilot attacked another and attempted to take control of the aircraft.

An Israeli official told the Jerusalem Post that a “major disaster was narrowly avoided”, alleging that an Omani pilot attacked his co-pilot and tried to seize control of the aircraft with the intention of crashing it. The allegation has not been independently established.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft undergoing a dramatic descent during the incident. Flightradar24 data indicated that the Boeing dropped from about 34,000 feet to roughly 17,000 feet in less than a minute, while its speed increased sharply.

The aircraft initially transmitted squawk code 7700, the international signal for a general emergency, before briefly switching to 7500, which indicates unlawful interference or a possible hijacking. It subsequently returned to 7700.

Flydubai Passenger Describes Terrifying 25,000-Foot DROP Subtitled in ENGLISH A passenger aboard the diverted Flydubai flight says they received NO INFORMATION as the aircraft descended from roughly 30,000 feet to 5,000 feet. pic.twitter.com/6MJ8dqGux5 — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) September 30, 2026

Israeli authorities were reportedly unable to establish contact with the aircraft during the incident and scrambled fighter aircraft over concerns that the plane could have been taken over.

Passengers described hearing shouting and screams towards the front of the aircraft before the sudden descent.

One passenger told Israeli broadcaster Channel 12: “We were either going to crash or be murdered. It was like a terrorist attack in mid-air.”

Another said passengers saw blood after the cockpit door was opened.

“We heard screams on the plane. Then they opened the cockpit and we saw blood, and someone had stabbed the pilot with a pocketknife,” she said.

She said Israeli passengers and crew members helped restrain the alleged attacker.

“There were also moments when we thought we weren’t going to make it out alive.”

🚨 FLYDUBAI FZ1073: A DISASTER NARROWLY AVERTED An unconscious pilot. No control system. A broken wing. Against all odds. We now know considerably more about the terrifying incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. According to… pic.twitter.com/CIBk7HwwI2 — Gameover 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@MarkoS2075) September 30, 2026

A regional official briefed on the incident confirmed that a fight had broken out in the cockpit and apparently involved members of the flight crew, but said it was not immediately clear what had triggered the confrontation.

I24NEWS reported that the co-pilot was Ukrainian and said authorities were examining whether a stabbing had taken place.

Another passenger, identifying herself as Noam, said: “Screams began on the plane by passengers who realised what was happening.

“We understand that one of the pilots was stabbed and seriously wounded, and they lost control of the plane. It started to dive quickly. It was very scary.”

TERROR EN EL AIRE: PELEA A CUCHILLO EN LA CABINA DEL FLYDUBAI FZ1073 Y CAÍDA LIBRE DE 30 MIL A 15 MIL PIES

Un drama de película se vivió a bordo del vuelo Flydubai FZ1073, de Dubái a Tel Aviv, cuando estalló una pelea violenta dentro de la cabina del Boeing 737.

Según reportes… pic.twitter.com/SLKHUPpHNb — XPOSED MAGAZINE (@XPOSEDMAGAZINE) September 30, 2026

The incident also prompted the diversion of another Flydubai service, FZ1081, which had been travelling towards Tel Aviv.

The aircraft ultimately landed safely in Saudi Arabia, with Flydubai confirming that all passengers and crew were accounted for.

“FlyDubai can confirm that flight FZ 1073 operating from Dubai International (DXB) to Ben Gurion International Airport (TLV) on September 30 experienced an incident while en route,” the airline said.

“The aircraft has landed safely in Tabuk Airport (TUU) and all passengers are safe and accounted for. The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority.

“Our teams are working closely with the relevant authorities. Further updates will be issued as additional confirmed details become available.”

Chwile grozy na pokładzie samolotu Flydubai. Tak wyglądał dla pasażerów moment, w którym piloci zajęci bójką zostawili maszynę na pastwę losu. Co tu komentować, człowiek siada w samolot, a tam niepanujący nad sobą piloci za sterami! Kolejna fobia do kolekcji. Wysoki rangą… https://t.co/sxwkX9mq7r pic.twitter.com/J3gllTTPEf — Ekonomat (@ekonomat_pl) September 30, 2026

Israeli authorities are investigating the incident as a possible terrorist attack, although key details surrounding the cockpit confrontation remain unconfirmed.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al offered to send a rescue flight to Saudi Arabia, which would have been unprecedented for the airline. Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that an Israeli Air Force aircraft was instead expected to be used.

The episode highlights the extreme security implications of any cockpit emergency on a route carrying large numbers of Israeli passengers, with authorities forced to respond on the assumption that a serious threat could be unfolding until the aircraft was safely on the ground.