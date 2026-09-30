The complete guide to event access control in 2026: Wristbands, RFID & beyond

Controlling access can be one of the first headaches an event organiser has to deal with.

Long lines, lost tickets and unregistered access lurk around the corner, causing a toll on the experience of those attending. In 2026, the scene of how to control this circus is becoming more diverse and flexible, with events combining wristbands, RFID & digital systems.

Choosing the right event entry method

Wristbands are still a valid choice for many music festivals, concerts, multi-day events and congresses. They are easy to hand out, people wear them, and organisers can easily mark different access levels, attendee types and other differences between ticket holders. Those looking to elevate the brand with personalised wristbands for events can also easily add logos, colours, design and information. This way, the wristband can serve both as a method of identification and as a tool to create a more controlled experience and convey brand identity.

Improving access control with RFID

By integrating RFID technology, wristbands gain a number of new uses and characteristics. Wristbands with RFID chips can contain information about the user: ticket level, name, age, etc. When somebody wants to access a given area, instead of checking a paper ticket, stakeholders can use a scanner to check the wristbands.

Depending on the app, there are other uses such as cashless payment, access control, restricted areas, counting attendees, etc. Combining a wristband with an RFID chip and a digital registration system, event planners can find new ways to automate many processes, reduce lines and human error, and also get great insights about the flow of their attendees throughout the event.

Digital tickets and mobile entry

Digital tickets are much scarcer but have become popular in certain types of events. With a digital ticket, often carried in the form of a QR code, people can access specific areas by showing their mobile screens. This solution doesn’t require any other element but a smartphone and gives people greater freedom. But it also has its downsides, as attendees can run out of battery, and often those who struggle with technology are unable to enjoy the event experience. Simply put, not everyone feels comfortable using their phones to access events. And in some cases, even data or connectivity can help reduce the experience for many.

For this reason, events usually use one access mechanism or the other, or two in combination: wristbands and digital tickets.

Establish a security policy

The best system depends on the event in question. Small concerts may work with paper or wristbands, while great festivals will opt for RFID bracelets and ticketing apps. It is important to measure well how much we want to invest in a more secure system, compared to the need for greater control, the type of audience and the size of the event. Just as it is important for access for attendees to be as simple and intuitive as possible (even requiring the minimum data entry), it is also important that they don’t have any difficulty in detecting unregistered entrances.