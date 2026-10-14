The hidden cost of lost backlinks: How businesses can protect their digital PR investment

A business spends thousands of pounds securing coverage on relevant websites. Six months later, the articles may still exist, but some links have disappeared, others point to outdated pages, and nobody has checked whether the original placements remain intact.

For marketing teams, this creates a problem that rarely appears in campaign reports: the gap between what was delivered at publication and what remains valuable months later. Before committing more budget to digital PR, businesses should understand what has happened to their existing placements.

A published backlink is not necessarily a permanent asset

Editorial placements can change without the advertiser or marketing team being notified. Publishers redesign websites, update articles, remove outdated content or change their linking policies.

A backlink might disappear entirely, redirect visitors to an irrelevant destination or remain visible on a page that search engines cannot index. Its attributes may also change, affecting how search engines interpret it.

These situations have different consequences. A broken destination can prevent potential customers from reaching a business, while a correctly labelled sponsored link may still deliver useful referral traffic. Neither situation should automatically be treated as lost SEO value.

What does a lost backlink actually cost?

Consider a hypothetical UK company that spends £12,000 on 40 external editorial placements. Six months later, an audit identifies five missing links, two pointing to obsolete URLs and one with a changed link attribute.

Eight placements now require investigation. But that does not mean the company has lost 20% of its investment. Some articles may continue generating brand exposure or referral traffic, while certain changes may be entirely appropriate.

The financial question is whether the placements still meet their original objectives and whether correcting them is worth the time involved.

Make post-publication responsibilities clear

Businesses outsourcing off-page SEO should establish what happens after links go live. Specialist link-building providers such as STIV Media include link monitoring and maintenance within their services, illustrating why ongoing oversight deserves attention when assessing a supplier.

Contracts should clarify what constitutes successful delivery, whether subsequent changes are monitored and when a publisher can reasonably be asked to make corrections.

How to audit existing backlinks efficiently

A useful audit starts with a simple record of each placement: the publishing URL, destination page, publication date, agreed link conditions and original cost where applicable.

For every placement, check whether the article is accessible, the link remains present, the destination works and the attributes match legitimate expectations.

Repeated manual checks become impractical as campaigns grow. Backlink monitoring tools such as Serelios can help identify changes in link presence, destination URLs, attributes and page conditions over time.

However, automated alerts are starting points for investigation, not proof of lost value. A change only becomes meaningful once its cause and business impact are understood.

Which backlinks are worth recovering?

Not every missing or modified link deserves the same response. Marketing teams should prioritise issues according to the placement’s relevance, measurable traffic, contractual commitments and likely recovery effort.

Finding Recommended response Link removed from a relevant, high-traffic article Contact the publisher and review the original agreement. Link points to a discontinued product page Check whether an appropriate redirect can restore the visitor journey. Link attribute changed Establish whether the change reflects advertising compliance or an editorial decision. Article no longer accessible Determine whether the removal is temporary before requesting action. Link remains functional but generates little traffic Review its original purpose before allocating recovery resources.

One important distinction concerns paid placements. Google’s guidance on paid links recommends identifying advertising and sponsored relationships using appropriate link attributes. A change to rel="sponsored" may therefore represent compliance rather than a defect. Businesses should not request its removal simply to influence rankings.

Make link monitoring part of marketing reporting

Backlink reviews should not be isolated technical exercises. A quarterly report can record active placements, material changes, unresolved issues and corrective actions, alongside referral traffic where measurable.

The challenge extends beyond SEO. As previously reported by the edition in its coverage of UK SMEs’ marketing ROI, many smaller businesses struggle to assess the returns from their marketing activities. Monitoring existing editorial placements is one practical way to improve accountability, even when their precise financial contribution cannot be calculated.

The objective is not to preserve every backlink indefinitely. It is to identify which placements continue serving a useful purpose and which require attention.

Protect existing value before spending more

Acquiring new coverage is easier to justify when a business understands the condition of its existing placements. A modest, regular audit can uncover broken customer journeys, clarify supplier responsibilities and prevent unnecessary spending on replacements.

Before approving the next digital PR budget, marketing teams should ask a practical question: which of our previous placements still deliver what we expected?